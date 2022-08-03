ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

WBTW News13

Lumberton City Council OKs increased towing rates

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The cost of towing services in Lumberton will go up for the first time since 2008 after a city council vote Wednesday morning. The change came after providers and law enforcement recommended the increase, according to Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne. The city uses multiple companies for towing. The daytime service […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Boiling Spring Lake Police Department breaks ground for new facility

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
SPRING LAKE, NC
WITN

Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school

FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
WRAL

500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville

500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville. A diverse group about 500 people from across the city spent countless volunteer hours coming up with the plan, which includes artwork in and outside the building. It also includes a change to the plague that acknowledges enslaved people were sold here.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Lake Upchurch resident restores lighthouse to honor friendship

Elbert “Rex” Lucas loves to solve problems with his hands. The 76-year-old Fayetteville native worked as a heavy equipment maintenance operator for the Army. After his military service, he worked as an industrial maintenance worker for DuPont Teijin Films, where he retired after 37 years. While working for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations

As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
KENLY, NC
WRAL

Wake schools proposes another employee pay bump

Cary, N.C. — Wake County school employees would get slightly higher raises this year than previously announced, under a budget presented Tuesday. County school board members debated the about $2 billion proposal Tuesday, however, after learning they would need to move a few million in non-recurring funds to cover it.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
LUMBERTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland County teacher named to WGU Alumni Council

Maureen Stover of Fayetteville has been appointed to Western Governors University Southeast Region Distinguished Alumni Council and will provide insight for the needs of WGU students in North Carolina. Stover is a high school science teacher with Cumberland County Schools, a former Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
WBTW News13

2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

