City to hold public hearing over proposed GO Bond
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requests
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement plan
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exercise
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spouses
Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing session over the proposed GO Bond in the upcoming regular session. The bond package would address public safety, infrastructure and affordable housing in the city. The maximum value of the bond would be $97 million.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The cost of towing services in Lumberton will go up for the first time since 2008 after a city council vote Wednesday morning. The change came after providers and law enforcement recommended the increase, according to Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne. The city uses multiple companies for towing. The daytime service […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– It was a big day for the Boiling Springs Lake Police as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new police department facility that will soon be under construction. With the city growing, the police department has outgrown their current building, so this expansion...
WITN
FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville
500 volunteers develop new plan for Market House in Fayetteville. A diverse group about 500 people from across the city spent countless volunteer hours coming up with the plan, which includes artwork in and outside the building. It also includes a change to the plague that acknowledges enslaved people were sold here.
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
Lake Upchurch resident restores lighthouse to honor friendship
Elbert “Rex” Lucas loves to solve problems with his hands. The 76-year-old Fayetteville native worked as a heavy equipment maintenance operator for the Army. After his military service, he worked as an industrial maintenance worker for DuPont Teijin Films, where he retired after 37 years. While working for...
Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations
As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
Wake schools proposes another employee pay bump
Cary, N.C. — Wake County school employees would get slightly higher raises this year than previously announced, under a budget presented Tuesday. County school board members debated the about $2 billion proposal Tuesday, however, after learning they would need to move a few million in non-recurring funds to cover it.
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
Stolen mail left bills and letters across my Raleigh neighborhood. What can be done?
“That’s pretty low.” The discarded mail, much of it opened, included many wedding invitations scattered across the streets east of downtown.
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
Cumberland County teacher named to WGU Alumni Council
Maureen Stover of Fayetteville has been appointed to Western Governors University Southeast Region Distinguished Alumni Council and will provide insight for the needs of WGU students in North Carolina. Stover is a high school science teacher with Cumberland County Schools, a former Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the...
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
1,200 soldiers being relocated at Fort Bragg after barracks fail to meet HVAC standards
1,200 soldiers from 10 to 12 barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area of Fort Bragg are being relocated after the buildings failed to meet current HVAC standards.
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
