Rooftop solar installation at Wanaque Public Schools saves on energy bills

Complete Security Systems of Malboro has been added to Atlanta-based Pye-Barker Fire & Safety‘s alarm division and family of companies. Complete Security Systems specializes in customized security solutions, including intrusion alarms, fire alarms, CCTV and access control for commercial and residential customers. It was founded in 1983 by Chris Mosley, who built CSS with a vision to listen, provide quality and take care of customers like family, thus propelling its success. Complete Security Systems is the only security company to receive the prestigious New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association Dealer Award for three years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO