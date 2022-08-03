Rooftop solar installation at Wanaque Public Schools saves on energy bills

Read on www.roi-nj.com
Complete Security Systems acquired by fire protection industry leader Pye-Barker
Complete Security Systems of Malboro has been added to Atlanta-based Pye-Barker Fire & Safety‘s alarm division and family of companies. Complete Security Systems specializes in customized security solutions, including intrusion alarms, fire alarms, CCTV and access control for commercial and residential customers. It was founded in 1983 by Chris Mosley, who built CSS with a vision to listen, provide quality and take care of customers like family, thus propelling its success. Complete Security Systems is the only security company to receive the prestigious New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association Dealer Award for three years.
Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)
The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
Strong 2nd quarter for Veris Residential
The transition of Mack-Cali Realty Corp. to Veris Residential showed strong results in the second quarter, the Jersey City-based company said. CEO Mahbod Nia said the company is seeing the results of its efforts to reposition itself. “Our multifamily portfolio posted another quarter of sector-leading same-store rental and (net operating...
Frederick in Highland Park hits 100% lease milestone
The Frederick, a new boutique rental community in Highland Park, has achieved 100% lease-up, according to a Wednesday announcement from Short Hills-based developer Garden Communities. The 40-home apartment complex offers renters a Middlesex County address with a transit-inspired lifestyle that’s in proximity to urban conveniences. Located at 2 Walter...
Colliers helps sell 32,000 sq. ft. Morris County office building for $4.2M
A 32,000 square-foot property in Chester was purchased by a private New Jersey-based investor for $4.2 million, according to a Wednesday announcement from Colliers. A Colliers team comprised of Vice Chair Jacklene Chesler and Director Patrick Norris marketed the property and completed the transaction on behalf of the seller. Located...
Carteret’s FreezPak Logistics set to open 170,117 sq. ft. facility in Philadelphia
Carteret-based FreezPak Logistics plans to open a new cold storage facility in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood, according to a Wednesday announcement. The facility anticipates 50 new jobs and is projected to open in July 2023. The new 165,000 square-foot location, owned and operated by FreezPak, will offer cooler and...
Big 1st half for Bergman Real Estate — especially in Bergen County
Bergman Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Woodbridge, announced Thursday that it has had a total of 77 lease transactions in the first half of 2022, putting it on pace to exceed its year-end total in 2021. John Osbourne, executive director of leasing...
AST celebrates topping-off ceremony at 15-story, state-of-the-art RWJ Medical Pavilion in New Brunswick
A major milestone took place Tuesday in New Brunswick for a 229,000-square-foot, 15-story state-of-the-art ambulatory medical pavilion at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility — the topping-off ceremony and beam signing. Representatives from developer AST and RWJBarnabas Health and New Brunswick Mayor James Cahill were all...
Kislak sells Hoboken multifamily portfolio for $13.2M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said Wednesday that it recently sold three contiguous multifamily properties with a total of 21 units in Hoboken for $13.2 million. Located at 510, 512 and 514 Observer Highway, just minutes from the Hoboken PATH Station, the portfolio was marketed on an exclusive basis by Kislak, with Senior Vice Presidents Robert Squires and Scott Davidovic handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, which are affiliates of Skylight Real Estate Partners. Squires also procured the purchaser, 510 Observer LLC.
Hill Wallack to expand into New York City (SLIDESHOW)
Hill Wallack Managing Partner Michael Kahme said he understands the increasing demand — and ability — to work from home. But he also knows the need to be in the middle of the action. That’s why Hill Wallack, a full-service law firm based in Princeton that already has...
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay names behavioral health care leader to oversee patient care and growing nursing department
Recovery Centers of America at Raritan Bay announced that it hired Phillip Palmer as its director of nursing. In this role, Palmer is responsible for directing, planning and coordinating the activities and education of more than 65 nursing personnel, ensuring regulatory compliance and high-quality clinical care. A local mental health...
Cambridge Silversmiths, America’s leading tabletop, giftware & home entertaining company, sold to Lenox Corp.
Cambridge Silversmiths, based in Montville, was sold to Pennsylvania-based Lenox Corp., according to a Tuesday announcement from the DAK Group, which served as the exclusive investment banker and financial adviser to Cambridge. Cambridge is the industry leader for design and innovation of flatware and tabletop accessories, ranked as the No....
Newark Beth Israel CEO receives Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey CEO and President Darrell Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from the District 1199J labor union. “It is an honor to receive this award from District 1199J. Their members play a vital role...
CarePoint Health, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute strengthen partnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute announced they have strengthened their partnership to 10 years to provide orthopedic care. The two first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center...
Why Barry Manilow (who’s playing Prudential Center) is donating big money to East Side High’s music program
Hand it to Barry Manilow. The legendary adult contemporary performer not only is still performing — he’s 79 — he’s still doing his part to make sure the next generation of musicians get a chance to learn the craft. As part of his performance at the...
