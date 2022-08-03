We beat up our long-term RAM 1500 TRX good. I mean real good. How, you ask? Well, you might remember that little Rivian R1T on the Trans-America Trail story we did? You know, the one that took over 40 days because we covered 7,700 miles off-road? Well, our support vehicle for the trip was our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Did we beat it like a rented mule? Yes. But for various reasons now lost to the winds of time (or is that an archived Slack channel?) we decided that a not-so-quick, totally hardcore cross-country off-road journey was the proper way to welcome the mighty TRX—our 2021 Truck of the Year—into MotorTrend's long-term fleet. Little did we know that due to the supply chain crisis, fixing our TRX meant it was out of commission for about four months. Please read on.

