NASCAR's Kyle Petty Shares Loss of His Son—'Like a 2x4…Against My Head'
Third-generation driver Kyle Petty's son Adam died in a training accident less than two years after breaking his dad's record. This excerpt from Kyle's memoir tells when he got the heartbreaking call.
Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper
This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)
For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
North Wilkesboro Results: August 3, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Fans pack the North Carolina short track; NASCAR drivers take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, Asphalt Modifieds unload in North Wilkesboro, NC. It’s night two of Racetrack Revival as the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway makes it’s return. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Matt Hirschman and Max McLaughlin...
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an SN95 Mustang?
The SN95 Mustang is Ford's fourth generation of the original ponycar, produced between 1994 and 2004, also sometimes referred to as the Fox-4 Mustang. The second half of SN95 Mustang production, called the New Edge Mustang (1999-2004), was treated to a dramatic restyle. HOT ROD's Johnny Hunkins has already covered the New Edge Mustang, and our focus will be the first half of SN95 Mustang production, from 1994 to 1998.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Rebuild 392 Hemi Cylinder Heads for Big Power
Hot-rodders share a common denominator, irrespective of brand loyalty: get from A to B as fast and as inexpensively as possible. Within the scope of the engine, that means focusing primarily on the breathing potential of the cylinder heads. You can lavish as much time and money as you want on other areas, but if the cylinder heads can't satisfy the airflow demand of the engine, you're leaving power on the table. The secret that Mopar fans already know that sets them apart: The third-generation Hemi has cylinder heads that out-flow its competition by a large margin. As a quick point of reference, the 392 Hemi heads from our Junkyard 392 BGE project engine flowed 330 cfm (intake) and 218 cfm (exhaust) at .600-inch lift in stock form, compared to 294 cfm (intake) and 166 cfm (exhaust) for a stock GM LS3 rec-port cylinder head.
MLS・
CBS Sports
Buddy Arrington, longtime NASCAR driver, dies at 84
Buddy Arrington, a longtime independent racer who competed in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 84. News of Arrington's death was first shared by Brock Beard of LASTCAR. A native of Southern Virginia and one of NASCAR's last true independents...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Interior Review: Fancy and Functional
The Ford F-150 has been the bestselling truck in America for decades, but its interior hasn't stood out much. And when the latest Ram 1500 made its debut, it became the new benchmark not only because of the way it drove, but also because of the cabin's attention to detail. Although pickup trucks are generally known for being work vehicles, Ram took its truck to the next level. And even though a new F-150 generation arrived for 2021, Ford kept most of its interior the same. However, with the introduction of the F-150 Lightning, Ford has finally upgraded its cabin experience.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a Rebuilt or Salvaged Titled Vehicle and Should I Buy One?
With new vehicles and even used ones from a dealer being priced out of reach for many Americans, it might be tempting to find cheaper avenues into a new-to-you set of wheels. Such options include a rebuilt or salvaged titled vehicle, whether you're looking for a daily driver or an affordable project vehicle. Before you pull the trigger on that car with a salvaged or rebuilt title—cheap though it may be—you should ask yourself whether the vehicle is truly safe and roadworthy. After all, aren't these previously totaled cars we're talking about? Yes, but the answer depends on the titling rules in a given state.
MotorTrend Magazine
Everything We Broke on Our Ram 1500 TRX Crossing the Country Off-Road
We beat up our long-term RAM 1500 TRX good. I mean real good. How, you ask? Well, you might remember that little Rivian R1T on the Trans-America Trail story we did? You know, the one that took over 40 days because we covered 7,700 miles off-road? Well, our support vehicle for the trip was our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Did we beat it like a rented mule? Yes. But for various reasons now lost to the winds of time (or is that an archived Slack channel?) we decided that a not-so-quick, totally hardcore cross-country off-road journey was the proper way to welcome the mighty TRX—our 2021 Truck of the Year—into MotorTrend's long-term fleet. Little did we know that due to the supply chain crisis, fixing our TRX meant it was out of commission for about four months. Please read on.
NBC Sports
Front Row Motorsports gets big boost from Indianapolis weekend
Front Row Motorsports is edging closer to its name. The Mooresville, N.C.-based team is coming off a big weekend at Indianapolis. Zane Smith, the regular season champion in the Camping World Truck Series, opened the playoffs with a third-place finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park Friday night. Then the team’s two Cup drivers, rookie Todd Gilliland and veteran Michael McDowell, logged surprising results in Sunday’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Gilliland finishing a career-best fourth and McDowell riding home eighth. It was a rare FRM top-10 duet.
MotorTrend Magazine
Working Fiberglass to Transform a Stock 1963 Corvette Into a Pro-Touring Work of Art
Great cars start with great ideas. Yep, before any panels are metalworked or any fiberglass is laid, there has to be a plan, but before that there's a spark of an idea buried in some gearhead's gray matter. Well, this custom 1963 Corvette is no exception, and that gray matter belongs to car builder Bob Bertelsen. As Bertelsen told us, "After finishing Green Mamba, my 1968 Corvette, I started thinking about what to build next. Green Mamba was working great and winning races, so the next car had to be just as fast, or faster. That's when I started thinking about C2 Corvettes and how much I've always liked them."
