A day after the surprising news that Batgirl will not be released, the filmmakers behind the project are speaking out. “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah,” Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a statement posted to Instagram.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl'Ellen...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO