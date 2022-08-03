ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense

By Ashley Hanley
ktoe.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktoe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Police looking for suspect in Mall of America shooting

Economists say the strong job market is keeping the economy from slipping into a downturn. A new CDC study shows children battling long COVID had a much greater chance of having serious health problems. Culver's Greenhouse gives harvest time tips. Updated: 6 hours ago. As harvest time approaches, Bob and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
KEYC

Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was arrested and charged for his role in a stabbing in Mankato Wednesday night. The Mankato Department of Public Safety says it reported to the 100 block of Power Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Prior Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ktoe.com

Mankato Public Safety Responds to an Assault

Mankato-Public Safety responded to an assault at approximately 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, on the 100th block of Power Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim who had been assaulted with a knife. The suspect, 29-year-old Herton E. Lowary of Mankato, was located outside the building and taken into custody without incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Violent Crime#Wi
cwbradio.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge

A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
OSSEO, MN
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested

MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
Sasquatch 107.7

Goodhue County Rollover Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash east of Northfield sent a North Carolina man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol accident report says 29-year-old Michael Norton was traveling north on Hwy. 56 when his vehicle went off the roadway and rolled around 6:45 a.m. Norton was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KARE 11

Ramsey County mourns unexpected death of sheriff's deputy

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own, Deputy Dallas Edeburn. According to the department, Edeburn hadn't returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday, July 31. When officers searched the area between the station and Edeburn's home the next day, they located him deceased inside his vehicle.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
ktoe.com

Community Mourns Stillwater Teen

(Stillwater, MN) — The Stillwater community is mourning a teenager who died in a stabbing spree along the Apple River. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman was tubing with friends when a Prior Lake man allegedly stabbed him to death and injured four others. A candlelight vigil was held last night in honor of the incoming high school senior. Hundreds of people turned up, wearing Isaac’s favorite color of orange. More than 40-thousand-dollars has been raised through a GoFundMe drive to help his family.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy