Homebuilder NVR, Inc. says it will invest more than $33.9 million to expand its capacity in Kings Mountain and build a new facility in Fayetteville. “When companies already in North Carolina choose to expand here, it’s a great vote of confidence,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our ability to support NVR’s growth demonstrates the reliability of our workforce, access to supply chains, and quality of life as attractive tools to meet the increasing demands of the homebuilding industry.”

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO