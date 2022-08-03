ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams 'Rocky' Spinoff 'Drago'

The Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone Drago feud seems to have taken a peaceful turn after Lundgren finally addressed the situation on social media. Stallone publically shamed his long-time friend after news broke that Lundgren was set to star in an upcoming Creed installment. And Lundgren stayed silent about the issue. But today, he finally shared his side of the story. And if his words are correct, it appears that the whole thing boils down to a miscommunication.
Outsider.com

'Rocky' Star Sylvester Stallone Absolutely Rips New 'Drago' Spinoff

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone took to his official Instagram to voice his outrage over an upcoming Rocky spinoff. It was reported this week that the Rocky Cinematic Universe is growing once again. It’s been more than 45 years since Sylvester Stallone first starred in Rocky. The legendary underdog sports drama has inspired numerous sequels as well as Creed, the spin-off.
Ars Technica

Sylvester Stallone is a grizzled, disillusioned superhero in Samaritan trailer

Action legend Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in the superhero genre before, most notably as Judge Dredd (1995), the Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (2017), and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021). (He's reprising his Ravager role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.) With his new film Samaritan, Stallone gets to play an aging superhero living anonymously as a garbage man, tormented by his past. Judging by the official trailer, it's the perfect role for the 73-year-old action star, combining all the best elements of his long, illustrious career.
Sylvester Stallone
Dolph Lundgren
Rolling Stone

'John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves' Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
epicstream.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly 'Unwilling' to Return as Superman

All eyes were on DC's panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con after several reports made their rounds on the internet that Henry Cavill will be making a surprise appearance at the event. According to the hot rumor which made headlines days prior to SDCC, Cavill was set to address his Superman future in the DC Extended Universe but apparently, none of it was true and the British actor no-showed the panel.
BGR.com

We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
thedigitalfix.com

Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut

It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
hypebeast.com

'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix Sets 2024 Premiere Date

After axing Batgirl for HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced that Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will premiere in theaters on October 4, 2024. The release date is exactly five years following the first film’s debut, according to Deadline. The movie, which...
Kerrang

I was at Woodstock '99 and it destroyed my innocence

For most rock fans, Woodstock ’99 is remembered within the frames of breaking MTV News updates, interrupting episodes of Daria with terrifying images of an apocalyptic hellscape in flames. But for a relative few, Woodstock’s third incarnation will forever live as a series of gnarly, grody, jarring experiences that they can feel as much as see in their memories.
GeekyGadgets

Joker 2 Gets a Release Date

Fans may not get Batgirl, but we are getting Joker 2 from DC soon. The sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix has been in the works for awhile and now Deadline reports that the studio has scheduled it for release on October 4, 2024, which is exactly five years after the original’s release. The film’s title, according to co-writer and director Todd Phillips’ script, is Joker: Folie à Deux, which translates to “shared madness.” It’s apparently used to describe when multiple people share a similar delusion.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sci-fi supporters staunchly defend an inconsistently underwhelming epic

Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest hit of the year by a mile, racking up over $1.3 billion at the box office to secure a place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all-time, while near-universal acclaim has also seen it justly deemed as one of the finest blockbusters of the modern era, with a Best Picture nomination at next year’s Academy Awards looking likely. As a result, fans have taken to revisiting the duo’s first collaboration on Oblivion in their numbers.
ComicBook

Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers

Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
