Arizona county hit with voting problems, officials vow fixes
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county are vowing to overhaul their election procedures after a shortage of some ballots at about two dozen voting sites during Tuesday’s primary election led to some voters leaving without being able to cast their ballots. Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer...
DeSantis suspends state attorney for refusing to enforce laws on abortion, transgender surgery
(The Hill) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday for “neglect of duty” after the prosecutor refused to enforce bans on abortion and transgender surgery. “When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the...
August 4th AM: A few more days in the 90’s
SIOUX CITY, IOWA(KCAU)- Clear skies to start the day again in Siouxland as clouds are hard to find not only here but most of tristate region is pretty clear. winds have been under 10 mph and flowing from the north. as the day progress the sunshine will persist as temperatures gradually increase to put us in the low 90’s for highs today. Still seeing above average temperatures in the area.
Severe thunderstorm in Siouxland
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a. At 638 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurelia, or 9. miles east of Cherokee, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage.
August 3 AM: Getting a tad cooler
SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With the passage of the front, temperatures will be cooler for the day despite how warm we start off. Temperatures are still being reported in the 70’s and 80’s with clouds in the area. Winds show the low pressure in the region as they’re wrapping around in the counter clockwise formation.
August 5th PM: A warm start to the weekend
SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures rising steadily again in Siouxland to put us back into the 90’s for most of the region. Winds have been steadily increasing from the south still leading to gusts up to 30 mph in Siouxland and sustained winds to 20 mph. This southern airflow has also brought in more moisture leading to slightly higher dew pints. This trend will continue through the evening as we see clouds rolling in.
6 killed, 8 hurt at California gas station when speeding driver runs red light
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a California gas station Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light without braking and struck two vehicles in an intersection in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.
