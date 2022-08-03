Read on www.ncconstructionnews.com
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Gov. Cooper announces $23M grant to implement clean energy jobs in NC
Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo came to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday to make a pivotal announcement for the university's effort to aid in the advancement of clean energy and provide jobs in the field. The U.S. Department...
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
Biden administration announces initiative to improve wastewater sanitation in North Carolina
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to leverage financial and technical tools to ensure that historically underserved communities can access wastewater sanitation resources. The pilot initiative, a joint effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will focus on 11 rural communities across the country […]
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
North Carolina beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzling $518K, gets 7 days in prison
A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges.
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Investors send homeowners fake checks offering to buy homes throughout the Triangle
The housing market feels a lot like the Wild West right now with skyrocketing rent, stagnating home sales and climbing mortgage rates. Investors hoping to buy homes and resell them at a profit are getting creative in their tactics. WRAL 5 On Your Side found several instances of various investors...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations
As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
Olympus Property Buys North Carolina Asset for $42M
The Fayetteville-area property last traded for $21.1 million. Olympus Property has purchased Stone Gables, a 192-unit multifamily community in Raeford, N.C., for $41.9 million. Capstone Cos. worked on behalf of the seller, Maxus Realty Trust. The property last traded in 2017, when the current seller bought it from EB Real Estate Group for $21.1 million, according to Yardi Matrix.
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
