Cleveland County, NC

WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Hurricane forecast lowered – but don’t relax in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The people at Colorado State University who predict hurricanes and their severity are out with a new forecast that lowers the number of storms expected by Nov. 30 but doesn’t make coast residents in North Carolina feel much safer. CSU’s Tropical Weather & Climate Research team now forecasts 18 named storms […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Biden administration announces initiative to improve wastewater sanitation in North Carolina

(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to leverage financial and technical tools to ensure that historically underserved communities can access wastewater sanitation resources. The pilot initiative, a joint effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will focus on 11 rural communities across the country […]
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
WRAL News

Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
EDUCATION
carolinajournal.com

Kenly police cruisers idle this week after mass resignations

As of Aug 2, Kenly does not have a police chief or any full-time police officers. Police Chief Josh Gibson, four full-time police officers, and two town clerks handed in their resignation letters July 20. In Gibson’s resignation letter, he says, “Especially in the last three years, we have made substantial progress that we hoped to continue. However, due to the hostile work environment now present in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”
KENLY, NC
power98fm.com

New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina

Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
HEALTH
multihousingnews.com

Olympus Property Buys North Carolina Asset for $42M

The Fayetteville-area property last traded for $21.1 million. Olympus Property has purchased Stone Gables, a 192-unit multifamily community in Raeford, N.C., for $41.9 million. Capstone Cos. worked on behalf of the seller, Maxus Realty Trust. The property last traded in 2017, when the current seller bought it from EB Real Estate Group for $21.1 million, according to Yardi Matrix.
RAEFORD, NC

