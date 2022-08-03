Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest

Read on ktoe.com
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Help Still Available For Housing Assistance
Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
Nurses Association Reacts to Report of Adverse Events
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) is reacting to this week’s report from the state Health Department showing that adverse events and instances of patient harm rose significantly last year. MNA President Mary Turner says that while the report is troubling…. “This report in one sense is like total justification...
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. Related...
Adverse Events, Patient Harm Rose Last Year
A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows reportable adverse events and instances of patient harm rose last year. In 2021, the total number of reported events increased to 508–up from 382 in 2020. Pressure ulcers and falls were the most reported events. Prior to last year, the overall number of adverse events in Minnesota hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and community behavioral health hospitals had been stable, but last year saw an increase in events–mainly due to new challenges and increased care associated with COVID-19. SOC.
Minnesota In Drought For Third Consecutive Year Despite Wet Spring
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of Minnesota are experiencing drought conditions for the third consecutive year. Officials say the flash drought is confined to St. Cloud and the area south, with the Twin Cities hit hardest. Climatologist Pete Boulay says the area jumped from abnormally dry to severe drought in two weeks and remains there. Conditions are persisting despite a wet spring. Boulay says the dryness could leave crops with shallow roots.
North Mankato search warrant leads to arrest of suspect along with seizure of firearm, narcotics
On Wednesday August 3rd, 2022, agents from the MN River Valley Drug Task Force and officers from the North Mankato Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 800 block of Lyndale Ave in North Mankato. As a result of the warrant, Chase S. James, age 37,...
