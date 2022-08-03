Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,785,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,530,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

