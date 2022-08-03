Police blotter 8-3-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Ezra Zabinski, 41, of Cheyenne (address redacted) on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for shoplifting at 9:05 p.m. Monday at West Pershing Boulevard and Thomes Avenue.

Charles R. Jolley, 27, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:40 p.m. Monday at West Pershing Boulevard and Thomes Avenue.

Michael L. Guzman, 38, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, third in 10 years) at 7 p.m. Monday at Avenue C and East Fox Farm Road.

Robert M. Ellis, 60, of Cheyenne (address redacted) on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

William L. Barnes, 39, of Cheyenne (address redacted) on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 4:35 p.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and Morrie Avenue.

Mylisha L. Taylor, 31, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for felony forgery (making) and conspiracy at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Williams Street.

Celeste T. Cruz, 29, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to stop at stop sign, improper right turn and interfering/obstructing at 2:09 a.m. Monday in he 2400 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

Steven P. Munoz, 46, transient, for felony unlawful entry into occupied structure, two misdemeanor counts of duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, DUI (third offense), driving under suspension (second offense), failure to have required ignition interlock device, failure to stop at a stop sign, eluding an officer, interference with an officer and no insurance at 12:14 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.

Elijah C. McQueen, 31, of Cheyenne (address redacted) on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

Leo P. Montoya Jr., 51, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for felony interference with custody and misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:15 p.m. Sunday at Spring Court and Bluegrass Circle.

Sabrina B. White, 28, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Seminoe Road; and for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Warren Avenue.

Dannie G. Creed, 57, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, no proof of liability insurance and driving without a valid license at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at Fremont Avenue and East 11th Street.

Amber R. Espinoza, 43, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 12:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Tanner Moser, 27, of LaSalle, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Hynds Boulevard.

Marvell E. Evans, 25, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor interference with custody and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

Bryan M. Upton, 46, of East Pershing Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 2:52 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.

Manuelito A. Lovato, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Third Street.

Jonathan C. Chavez, 35, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine/amphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Third Street.

Leo C. Michael, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for stalking at 9:21 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Etchepare Circle.

Jerry McDaniel, 20, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 5:33 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way.

Theresa M. Romero, 60, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in Cheyenne (address redacted).

Patrick F. Foster, 50, of Laramie for misdemeanor driving under canceled, suspended or revoked license (first offense), driving without ignition interlock device, improper left turn, possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 2:06 a.m. Saturday at Campstool Way and North College Drive.

Rogelio G. Pantoja Alonso, 48, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Broken Wheel Court.

John G. Kamai, 52, address redacted, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of marijuana-type drugs at 8:01 p.m. Friday at East Fifth Street and House Avenue.

Benjamin R. Wentz, 31, of Casper for felony failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 7:28 p.m. Friday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.

Shannon M. Lawson, 38, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, public intoxication and resisting arrest at 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Southwest Drive.

Justin R. Hopka, 49, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.

Shane T. Edelen, address redacted, for felony aggravated assault with injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 27th Street.

Jesse L. Wright, 41, of Cheyenne (address redacted) for misdemeanor simple assault on a police officer, criminal trespass (communication) and property destruction (less than $1,000) at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Windmill Road.

Jeffrey W. Heuer, 34, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and speeding (18 mph over) at 2:02 a.m. Friday at East 20th Street and Central Avenue.

Jake Miller, 23, of Byers, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Eighth Avenue.

Robert S. Goodwine, 50, transient, for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for probation violation at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.

Carl J. Coons, 49, of Willshire Boulevard for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:33 p.m. Thursday at his residence.

Gabriel R. Martinez, 30, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East 14th Street.

David R. Herrera Jr., 21, of Frontier Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of a controlled substance, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and interference with a peace officer without injury at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East 14th Street.

Steven B. Pixley, 35, of West College Drive for felony theft (deprive of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) and misdemeanor driving without a valid license at 4:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.