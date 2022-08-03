ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Avoid contact with blue-green algae in Granite Reservoir Causeway

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxGoI_0h2zM1De00

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that there has been harmful blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, detected in the water of a Causeway to the Granite Reservoir. This is west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.

The algae has not been detected in the reservoir, but BOPU will continue to monitor the water quality. The municipal utility said the Causeway area is west of the reservoir and is separated from the reservoir by a road. It’s where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir.

“Harmful cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form harmful blooms in slow-moving water during the late summer when water temperatures are warmer,” the release said. “These blooms are considered harmful because they produce toxins and other irritants that can pose a risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife.”

The Causeway water should be avoided by people, pets and livestock, BOPU said. Contact with the algae bloom or water near the algae bloom should be avoided and the water is not safe to drink, even if it is boiled or treated, the agency told the public. Anyone who comes into contact with the water near the area should rinse the affected areas with clean water immediately.

According to BOPU, fish from the area should be rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion should be eaten.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.9 KING FM

Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake

Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!

A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Public Works Committee postpones amendments to the sanitary system code, citing a need for more research

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An amendment to the Code of the City of Cheyenne regarding the sanitary system has been postponed due to the need for more research regarding the issue. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of the City of Cheyenne, Wyoming. These sections regard sewer connections and outhouses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne temps reach record high; thunderstorms expected later today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service of Cheyenne warns of excessive heat after Cheyenne broke a heat record today, Aug. 5. According to a tweet posted by the NWS, Cheyenne broke its heat record and reached 95 degrees today before dropping to 92. Areas around Cheyenne are all...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022

I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
capcity.news

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contact#Green Algae#Drinking Water#Fish
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Y95 Country

We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today

This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
CHEYENNE, WY
WNAW 94.7

I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA

I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
PITTSFIELD, MA
cowboystatedaily.com

Long, Strange Trip: Cheyenne Man Returns To City After Forty Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s easier to ask George Jay Wienbarg what jobs he hasn’t done in his life than which he has done. In just over seven decades of life, Wienbarg has been an undercover narcotics agent, a fashion mogul, a marketer, newsman and actor. Oh, and he’s the great-grand nephew of Buffalo Bill. Yes, that Buffalo Bill.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
CASPER, WY
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy