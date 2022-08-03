Avoid contact with blue-green algae in Granite Reservoir Causeway

CHEYENNE – The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities announced Tuesday that there has been harmful blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, detected in the water of a Causeway to the Granite Reservoir. This is west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.

The algae has not been detected in the reservoir, but BOPU will continue to monitor the water quality. The municipal utility said the Causeway area is west of the reservoir and is separated from the reservoir by a road. It’s where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir.

“Harmful cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form harmful blooms in slow-moving water during the late summer when water temperatures are warmer,” the release said. “These blooms are considered harmful because they produce toxins and other irritants that can pose a risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife.”

The Causeway water should be avoided by people, pets and livestock, BOPU said. Contact with the algae bloom or water near the algae bloom should be avoided and the water is not safe to drink, even if it is boiled or treated, the agency told the public. Anyone who comes into contact with the water near the area should rinse the affected areas with clean water immediately.

According to BOPU, fish from the area should be rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion should be eaten.