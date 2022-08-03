ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to recognize a health care scammer when you hear one

By Dr. David Britchkow, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare of N.J. and Pa.
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4AdR_0h2zLcYx00

When you hear about the risk of identity theft today, most of the time it’s in the context of cybersecurity: scammers hacking into people’s email or online bank accounts to steal private information such as credit card numbers and passwords.

While the biggest risks may have moved online, identity theft over the phone is still alive and well in Pennsylvania and across the country.

These fraudsters are after more than just credit card or bank information. The Washington, D.C.-based Coalition Against Insurance Fraud says health care-related scams are by far the most common type of insurance fraud in the United States, with billions lost each year to a variety of false reimbursement and billing schemes. Medicare fraud alone is estimated to cost $60 billion every year.

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state consumer protection offices, these are the common COVID-19 scams to look out for:

Text scams

Many people are receiving messages from people posing as government agencies falsely advertising new COVID-19 vaccines, cures or tests . Do not click on links in texts related to the virus. Instead, check cdc.gov/coronavirus for current information.

Robocall scams

These automated calls are “phishing” not just for bank or credit card information, but also Social Security numbers and health plan ID numbers to use in other types of fraud.

Phone scammers often prey on people through various guises, including:

The “health care representative” The caller will claim to be a representative of your health plan, such as your Medicare Advantage or Medicare supplement plan.The “government representative” A caller might claim to be working for the government, saying he or she is calling from Medicare, for example, and is authorized to collect fees or penalties over the phone to set right some supposed problem with the person’s Medicare account. Medicare does not make unsolicited phone calls.Medical discount plans masquerading as health insurance Sometimes the caller will offer medical discount plans that are said to be the equivalent of insurance. In reality, most are memberships in a “club” that claims to offer reduced prices from certain doctors and pharmacies, as well as on some procedures.The “health insurance counselor” This fraudster will offer help navigating the health insurance marketplace for a fee, capitalizing on people’s confusion about the state-based health exchanges created through the Affordable Care Act. This sort of assistance is indeed available and is legitimate, but the people who offer it – also known as “navigators” – aren’t allowed to charge for their services.

In addition to knowing some of the tell-tale signs the person on the other end of the line is a fraudster, other ways to help avoid health care phone scams , include:

Protect your personal information – including details about your Medicare coverage. Guard your health care insurance card number just like you would your credit card number, providing it only to health care providers at the time you are seeking services.One of the leading Medicare health scams involves fraudsters filing false claims for durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and nebulizers. It’s illegal for a medical supplier to make an unsolicited phone call to people with Medicare. So, if you receive a call to buy medical equipment that your doctor hasn’t ordered, hang up.Another health scam that’s becoming increasingly common is designed to take advantage of people who accidentally misdial a toll-free number (a number starting with 1-800, 1-866 or 1-877). In these scenarios, scammers purchase a toll-free number that is just one digit off from a legitimate number. When people mistakenly dial that number, they think they’re speaking with a call center agent from the company they were attempting to reach. Instead, they’re on the line with a scammer.Carefully monitor your statements from Medicare or your health plan for any claims for services or supplies that you did not receive.If any part of a phone conversation makes you uneasy, hang up and call the company or organization the person claims to be representing, using either the phone number on your health plan ID card, if the person claimed to be calling from your health insurance company, or the toll-free number on the organization’s website.Report suspicious activity to local police, the state attorney general, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Federal Trade Commission . Doing so can help protect others from falling prey to the fraudster’s schemes.

UnitedHealthcare is committed to preventing fraud, waste and abuse in Medicare benefit programs. If you think you have been a victim of fraud or identity theft related to your health information or Medicare coverage, please call UnitedHealthcare customer service at 1-877-596-3258 (TTY 711), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week, or access other resources online .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Understanding wage theft and what to do if it happens to you

Wage theft is when an employer withholds benefits, such as breaks or compensation, that an employee has already worked for. Wage theft often goes unreported either because employees are not aware of what they're owed or because they fear retaliation. Employees can file complaints against their employers to the Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medicare Plans#Medicare Fraud#Medicare Advantage#Social Security
CBS Minnesota

How to ask for a pay raise — and get one

Employers are increasingly struggling to find high-quality workers, with many raising wages and salaries to fill open positions.In 2021, a record number of workers quit their jobs in what has become known as the Great Resignation. A Pew Research Center survey found that workers quit over low pay and a lack of opportunities for advancement. The current labor shortage gives workers leverage in the job market, especially as remote work has opened up more opportunities. That makes it a good time for people who believe they should be making more money to ask for raises. Workers also have another advantage: It's typically...
BUSINESS
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Should Physicians Take On Some Of The Patient Check-In Burdens?

Sustainable For The Long Term Or Not; Some Physicians Take The Patient Check-In Responsibility On Empathetic Grounds. Not very long ago, I published a short article titled "Digital Patient Clinic check-in for the modern Medical Practice." The idea was to shed some light on today's continually shifting medical practice landscape by focusing on the "stat poll" conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) on May 3rd, 2022.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The SBA may free up $180M for restaurants, but don’t celebrate yet

The U.S. Small Business Administration is looking at ways it can release $180 million remaining in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) that the National Restaurant Association demanded last week. But that doesn’t mean operators should start celebrating. “I would not be buying champagne much less put it on ice...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy