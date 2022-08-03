ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Reacting to Dolphins’ tampering violations, what’s next

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

An otherwise pleasant training camp practice with fans in attendance Tuesday turned sour, as the NFL announced discipline for the Dolphins in its six-month investigation into violations of the integrity of the game. The league concluded that on three separate occasions spanning multiple years, the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy in their pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

As part of the discipline handed by the league, the Dolphins must forfeit two draft picks, including their 2023 first-rounder. Owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman Bruce Beal, both found to be key orchestrators in the scandal, were also given suspensions and fines.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi and David J. Neal give their reaction to the league’s findings of Miami’s tampering violations.

