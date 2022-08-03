ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Back-to-school: Where kids can get free immunizations this weekend in Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida Department of Health to host free school immunization event in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health will hold a free school immunizations event in Orange County Saturday. The event is for Orange County Public Schools children who are entering kindergarten and for seventh grade students still needing their required tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis immunizations. Florida requires students to have...
fox35orlando.com

