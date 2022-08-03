ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Two critically injured after vehicle crashes, overturns on 2 parked cars in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
 2 days ago

Two people were critically injured Tuesday night when their vehicle crashed and overturned on two parked cars in east Fort Worth, police said.

The driver and her passenger were trapped in the vehicle, and Fort Worth firefighters had to extract both of them from the damaged car.

The driver, a woman, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, and her passenger, a man, was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. Both were in critical condition.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident call about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Brentwood Stair Road.

The woman was driving when she lost control and hit a curb, causing the vehicle to vault and land overturned on the two parked vehicles, police said.

Traffic investigation unit detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the accident.

