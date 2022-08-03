ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com. All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County sheriff asks county for double approved pay hike

County Judge Bill Gravell and the Williamson County commissioners discussed how they would need more time to consider all affected employees before proceeding with Sheriff Mike Gleason’s request for a 14% pay raise for his department Aug. 2 at the Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting at 710 S. Main St, Georgetown. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County GOP summer social is Aug. 11

The last Burnet County Republican summer social of 2022 is Thursday, Aug. 11, at the home of Mary Jane and Graham Avery, 101 Falling Creek Cove in Marble Falls. It starts at 7 p.m. The event is hosted by the Burnet County Republican Women and the Burnet County Republican Club....
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Austin Monitor

City eyes September start for guaranteed income program

The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park

East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
kut.org

San Marcos police won't investigate abortions, official says

The San Marcos Police Department is not devoting any resources to investigating abortions, Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. Stapp said that the city's police chief, Stan Standridge, advised officers on the issue last month. According to a directive from Standridge, the San Marcos Police Department will not investigate an abortion case unless that abortion or attempted abortion results in the death or serious injury to the expectant mother.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX

