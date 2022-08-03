DeSoto County Schools heads back to class with talks of increased security in the works

As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO