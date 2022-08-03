ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

DeSoto County Schools heads back to class with talks of increased security in the works

By Sydney Hawkins
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
actionnews5.com

Wanda Halbert wins in county clerk race despite recent controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite recent controversy while in office, Incumbent Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert held a narrow lead against her challenger Jeff Jacobs in the race for county clerk. Halbert has faced scrutiny for the recent backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County, just weeks after county...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position

You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Halbert keeps Shelby County Clerk seat

UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all votes in a few minutes before midnight, Wanda Halbert was maintaining a lead over two challengers for the Shelby County Clerk’s office. Halbert had nearly 50% of the vote. Her closest challenger, Republican Jeff Jacobs, had 40%. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk race has become a hot […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win

Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Harris fends off Morgan for Shelby County mayor

UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all precincts reporting a few minutes before midnight, incumbent Lee Harris fended off a challenge from Worth Morgan for the Shelby County Mayor’s race. Harris, a Democrat, was leading 59% to Morgan’s 42% The incumbent, Lee Harris, is looking to serve a second four-year term as mayor. During the primary, the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed

As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Mighty 990

CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election

Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

How you can help identify health disparities in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in working on their Community Health Needs Assessment to determine the most pressing needs in the community. Christina Underhill, director of program evaluation for Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how you can participate in the online survey.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

