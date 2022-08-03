DeSoto County Schools heads back to class with talks of increased security in the works

Read on www.actionnews5.com
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
actionnews5.com
NAACP Tests New Minority Voter Engagement Program Ahead of Thursday’s County Elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The District Attorney’s race here in Shelby County received national attention. ‘One long-time civil rights organization saw the race as an opportunity to really engage minority voters. Quite often, there’s a lot of attention placed on races at the top of the ticket for races...
Oxford Eagle
‘Poorly written’: OSD responds to dress code controversy as uproar continues
As uproar continues from parents and students, the Oxford School District says less than 2 percent of students have been cited for dress code violations during the first three days of school. The Oxford School District responded to Oxford High School students and parents with a statement on Friday amid...
actionnews5.com
Wanda Halbert wins in county clerk race despite recent controversy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite recent controversy while in office, Incumbent Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert held a narrow lead against her challenger Jeff Jacobs in the race for county clerk. Halbert has faced scrutiny for the recent backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County, just weeks after county...
desotocountynews.com
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
Halbert keeps Shelby County Clerk seat
UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all votes in a few minutes before midnight, Wanda Halbert was maintaining a lead over two challengers for the Shelby County Clerk’s office. Halbert had nearly 50% of the vote. Her closest challenger, Republican Jeff Jacobs, had 40%. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk race has become a hot […]
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
actionnews5.com
The Salvation Army to host back-to-school supply drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kids get back into the swing of a new school year, school supplies are crucial to help them succeed. This year, The Salvation Army of Memphis is once again teaming up with Walmart to help local families in need get school supplies. That’s why they...
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
Harris fends off Morgan for Shelby County mayor
UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all precincts reporting a few minutes before midnight, incumbent Lee Harris fended off a challenge from Worth Morgan for the Shelby County Mayor’s race. Harris, a Democrat, was leading 59% to Morgan’s 42% The incumbent, Lee Harris, is looking to serve a second four-year term as mayor. During the primary, the […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris wins election by more than 21K votes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of 2 a.m. Friday, results show incumbent Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris takes the election with more than 21,000 votes. Thursday night as the votes were still being tallied, opponent Worth Morgan said his odds of becoming Shelby County mayor did not look good. He...
desotocountynews.com
Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed
As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud
Weirich's defeat in a "red state" is a resounding victory for people advocating a criminal justice reform agenda. The post Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses For Alleged Voter Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County district attorney candidates share final message to voters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day remains before voters decide on the future Shelby County District Attorney. Both candidates offered a final message to voters to aid their decision. Both believe that the justice system needs to be reformed and that violent crime needs to be curbed. Their methods, however,...
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
actionnews5.com
How you can help identify health disparities in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in working on their Community Health Needs Assessment to determine the most pressing needs in the community. Christina Underhill, director of program evaluation for Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how you can participate in the online survey.
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
