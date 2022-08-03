Local artist creates colorful escape for kids at UH Seidman Cancer Center

A new work of art providing a much-needed distraction for kids battling cancer at University Hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center. The new colorful mural, still in the works, is set to help children pass the time on their road to recovery.

The idea comes about after April Deters, a radiation specialist at the Seidman Cancer Center, visited with her son at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital a few years ago. Her then two-year-old son was getting IV and lab draws. While there, Deters says she noticed a room.

“You walk in and you’re like under the ocean and…that was mind-blowingly cool,” she said. “As a mom and you know through such a difficult time and everything that we were going through, it was so nice to have a minute where he was distracted.”

Deters says that’s when she thought about creating a space to escape for her patients and families at the Seidman Center.

“I love our department. You know, radiation oncology is so wonderful, but I thought we could do better with the peds if we could provide even a minute of joy or distraction for these children.”

It wasn’t long after that Jason Baumgardner, a local artist, was informed about the desired project.

“When I saw what the project, I said I have to be involved in this in some way, shape, or form,” he said. “They had a theme already picked out. They wanted to do like a jungle, a lot of animals and all that.”

Baumgardner’s work of art is in progress inside a room where many kids at the Seidman Cancer Center wait for sedation before radiation therapy treatment. We’re told they sit there sometimes for hours.

“Anything that can take their mind off of what they’re going through,” Baumgardner said. “I couldn’t imagine being in that situation.”

With nearly 60 colors, the mural shaping up to be more than just art. It’s peace of mind for moms like Deters and families coping through tough times.

“They’ve worked very hard on this room and it shows. It’s pretty awesome,” Deters said. “It’s nice that we can provide that and we can help support those parents and the families that way.”

The UH team tells News 5 there could be more rooms that come to life in the future at the Seidman Cancer Center. As for now, the team is focused on finishing up the project. They are also planning to make the mural interactive with activities where kids hunt and spot certain animals and truly escape from the reality of what they’re going through.