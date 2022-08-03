5 Eagles who have significantly strengthened their cases at training camp

Read on insidetheiggles.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News
Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
‘I’m Ready!’ Terrell Owens, Age 48, Offers to Sign with Cowboys
"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 today.
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear
Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
The Cowboys Are Setting Up Dak Prescott To Fail
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott come into the 2022 with some pressure on them to win the NFC East again. However, that pressure might crack their star quarterback as they are setting him up to fail. While Dak has done well during the regular season, it’s the postseason where...
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To College GameDay's New Hire
College GameDay will add Jess Sims to the crew this season. ESPN's college football show announced the hiring Wednesday. Responding to the news, longtime GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit welcomed Sims. "Fired up to have you join our team. Heard so many great things about you and just wanted to welcome...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Reportedly Waive Rookie Linebacker
NFL teams don't have to make pare their 90-man rosters down for a while, but there are always moves made around the margins in training camp. The Dallas Cowboys made one of those moves earlier today when they waived undrafted rookie linebacker Aaron Hansford. A former standout at Texas A&M,...
‘I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder’: Rashaad Penny gets honest on being Seahawks RB1 after Chris Carson retires
Running back Chris Carson recently announced his retirement. This means that Rashaad Penny will get the opportunity to take over primary running back duties for the Seattle Seahawks. Carson had been the No .1 running back on the Seahawks depth chart ever since Penny was drafted in 2018. Penny also dealt with a number of injuries over the past few years. But now he is projected to be the Seahawks go-to option out of the backfield.
