Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
Mississippi Link
2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year catches life’s curveball; runs home in the 9th
Family donates his organs; a ‘no brainer,’ says his mother. It is a known fact that life will throw unexpected curveballs. On July 20, 2022, Rafiel Reshawn Johnson caught an unexpected curveball and then made a homerun. The 2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year and true-to-heart “Thee I Love” Jackson State University alumni succumbed in the comfort of his Atlanta home.
gojsutigers.com
Five Tigers Earn BOXTOTOW Preseason All-America Honors
A total of five Jackson State football players were named to the BOXTOTOW HBCU Preseason All-America Team. QB Shedeur Sanders, OL Tony Gray, LB Aubrey Miller Jr., S Shilo Sanders, and KR Isaiah Bolden all earned honors as the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers prepare to open the season Sept. 4 in the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
Four-star prospect has Jackson State-Grambling State game circled
Will Norman, a four-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class, says he wants to check out a Jackson State-Grambling State matchup this fall. The post Four-star prospect has Jackson State-Grambling State game circled appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTOK-TV
Enterprise volleyball opens the season with a 4 set battle against Northeast Jones
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Northeast Jones in their season opener. Enterprise would stay close through the sets with the Tigers but they would take the first set 25-23. Set two would also stay close but the Bulldogs would finish strong by dominating on their blocks at the net....
athleticbusiness.com
High School Football Player Dies During Practice
Brandon (Miss.) High School football player Philip Laster, 17, died Monday after collapsing during an afternoon football practice. “He got tired to the point where he started throwing up, and he fell out and the coaches were all trying to see what to do,” Jarvis Durr, one of Laster’s teammates, told the Clarion Ledger. “They started doing CPR on him and all the ambulances came and I guess it was just too late."
Shedeur Sanders named to Walter Payton Award Watch List
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the reigning Jerry Rice Award winner, is on the Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022. The post Shedeur Sanders named to Walter Payton Award Watch List appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi Link
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
WAPT
Jackson woman has a shot at national boxing title
JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill grad Adrian Jackson has a chance to win a national title in the National Golden Gloves tournament this month in Oklahoma. Adrian will compete in the super heavyweight class and already has the Mississippi Golden Gloves title. The opportunity she has before not only...
Hattiesburg in lawsuit to keep historic downtown train
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg and Valley Railroad Company are at odds over which entity owns Locomotive #300, the historic train on display at the Hattiesburg Train Depot. Pine Belt News reported the company holds two-thirds of the interest of the train and the city holds one-third of the interest. The company […]
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
WDAM-TV
Good News: Perry Co. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Players of the Pine Belt: Sylva-Bay Academy seniors Zach Buckley and Kristopher Moss. Perry County and Richton School Districts welcome back students. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Even though they are two of the smallest districts in...
Laurel breaks ground on new welcome center
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel, the Jones County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Laurel Housing Authority broke ground on the Laurel-Jones County Welcome Center on Thursday, August 4, 2022. According to officials, the welcome center is the result of a partnership […]
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Mississippi girl, 13, found in Kentucky; man arrested in connection to her disappearance
Kentucky police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old Mississippi girl. Just three days elapsed between the time the victim left her Ridgeland, Mississippi, residence on July 26 and when Covington police arrested Velasquez-Perez on July 29. "We get missing persons reports on a...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors Tuesday afternoon and evening at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case […]
