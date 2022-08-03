Hector Airport looking at possible expansion

Read on kfgo.com
Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away
FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
Bala: Attorneys had a litigation hold on Stenehjem’s emails
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – KFGO has learned that before Wayne Stenehjem’s email account was deleted by a staffer following his death in January, a litigation hold had been placed on the former North Dakota Attorney General’s records regarding his office’s years-long battle with Susan Bala, the owner of a Fargo horse betting business.
West Fargo rallies late for win at Central Plains Regional
(KFGO/KNFL) The West Fargo Patriots used a late rally to win its opening round game, 10-8, over Sioux Falls, SD in the opening round of play at the Central Plains American Legion Baseball Tournament in Rapid City, SD. Sioux Falls built a 5-0 lead after four innings of play. West...
Fargo Police identify officers involved in shooting in Mapleton
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department has identified the four officers on paid leave after shooting a man during a standoff in Mapleton on Monday. The officers are Sergeant Travis Moser, who has been with the department 18 years, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six years, and Investigator Jordan Korte, a four-year veteran.
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
