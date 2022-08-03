Hector Airport looking at possible expansion

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) — The Fargo Police Department has identified the four officers on paid leave after shooting a man during a standoff in Mapleton on Monday. The officers are Sergeant Travis Moser, who has been with the department 18 years, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six years, and Investigator Jordan Korte, a four-year veteran.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO