Where to Watch and Stream The 100 Candles Game Free Online

Cast: Ray Romano John Leguizamo Denis Leary Taraji P. Henson Queen Latifah. Geners: Adventure Animation Comedy Family TV Movie. A harried prehistoric bird mother entrusts her precious, soon-to-hatch egg to Sid. When she recommends him to her neighbours, business booms at his new egg-sitting service. However, dastardly pirate bunny, Squint, who is seeking revenge on the herd, steals, camouflages and hides all the eggs. Once again, with Squint’s twin brother assisting, Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang come to the rescue and take off on a daring mission that turns into the world’s first Easter egg hunt.

