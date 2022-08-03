ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview

The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
numberfire.com

Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
NBC Sports

What are the oldest MLB stadiums?

They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Yardbarker

Blue Jays offense sputters again, earn split with Rays

The good vibes from the Trop were diminished quickly, as the Blue Jays dropped the final game of a two-game set with Tampa Bay 3-2. On Tuesday, a standout performance from Kevin Gausman hid most of the offensive struggles, however, today was a different story. Soft-tossing lefty Ryan Yarbrough continued to look like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher against Toronto like he always does in a game where Toronto only managed four hits.
