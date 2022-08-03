The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO