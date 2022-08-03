Read on www.tonyspicks.com
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Baltimore Orioles in an Interleague showdown as the teams meet at Camden Yards on Friday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Orioles prediction and pick. The Pirates are 3-7 over their past 10 games. However, they are coming...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Series Preview
The Yankees, predictably, are not playing at a 120-win pace anymore. As a result, they can no longer say they have the best record in baseball: At 70-33, that honor belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That doesn’t mean the 70-36 Yanks are suddenly a bad ballclub, even after going 18-18 in their last 36 games. They remain an elite squad, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game set starting tonight at Busch Stadium.
numberfire.com
Luke Raley left out of Rays' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Raley will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's loss. Roman Quinn will replace Raley in right field and hit eighth.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Yardbarker
Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players
Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
NBC Sports
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Astros vs Guardians live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Houston Astros.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays offense sputters again, earn split with Rays
The good vibes from the Trop were diminished quickly, as the Blue Jays dropped the final game of a two-game set with Tampa Bay 3-2. On Tuesday, a standout performance from Kevin Gausman hid most of the offensive struggles, however, today was a different story. Soft-tossing lefty Ryan Yarbrough continued to look like a Cy Young-caliber pitcher against Toronto like he always does in a game where Toronto only managed four hits.
