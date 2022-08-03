My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.

HURON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO