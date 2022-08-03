Read on mitchellnow.com
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
Mitchell chip sealing for Thursday, August 4th
On Thursday August 4th, 2022 the Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:. Please have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 am on August 4th, 2022. Please turn off all automatic sprinkler systems also. Please move sump pump hoses away from gutter. Refrain from parking on...
“TOMMY TWO TONE THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Tommy Two Tone came in as a stray and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who likes everyone he meets. Tommy is very playful and good with other cats. To set up a time to meet Tommy Two Tone, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Lady A cancels tour including South Dakota State Fair show
HURON, S.D. – Lady A has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 tour, including their show at the South Dakota State Fair scheduled for Sunday, September 4. In light of this recent announcement, South Dakota State Fair officials are working diligently with their talent agency to find a new headliner.
“LILLY” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Lilly came to us when she was 6 days old with her mom. She is 8 weeks old and is a female. Lilly is very playful and loves to chase a laser lite. She likes crinkle balls and jingle balls. To set up a time to meet Lilly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“BELLA THE DOG”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“HUNTER THE CAT”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Hunter was abandoned by his owner and is ready for a new home. He is an adult neutered male cat who loves attention. Hunter is playful and loves cat toys. To set up a time to meet Hunter, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
First two human West Nile Virus detections of 2022 reported in Minnehaha and Spink counties
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed South Dakota’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) detections of the 2022 season, in residents of Minnehaha and Spink Counties. South Dakota has reported more than 2,681 human cases and 47 deaths since WNV was first reported in 2002.
Mitchell Radio Group Means Business 2 – Jen from Board and Brush
Mitchell Radio Group GM Chris Hilson talks with area businesspeople. In this episode, he talks with Jen from Board and Brush in downtown Mitchell.
