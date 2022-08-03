Scientists explain how the deadly flooding in Kentucky got so bad

Read on wutqfm.com
She awoke by a flash flood warning. In less than an hour, her family's home was washed away
Belinda Asher was sleeping in her eastern Kentucky home when she was abruptly awoken a little after 1 a.m. Thursday by a flash flood alert on her phone.
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 2.6 Earthquake Shook Eastern Tennessee, While Swarm in South Carolina Remains Quiet
A shallow earthquake hit Tennessee on Wednesday morning, roughly 4 miles west of Pittman Center, not far from the border of North Carolina, according to USGS. The magnitude 2.6 event in Eastern Tennessee had a depth of only 0.6 km. Meanwhile, an ongoing swarm in South Carolina had gone quiet, Weatherboy reported. Last May, two earthquakes rattled western Tennessee contained within a regionally active seismic zone, according to the weather news website. It turns out that the active seismic zones were previously unknown. The said earthquakes struck just a week after a few had hit the eastern portion of the state.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
AOL Corp
At least 37 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding
The death toll from the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky continues to rise as more rain hits the region, according to officials. A total of 37 people have been confirmed dead, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday evening. Among those killed are four siblings -- ages 8, 6, 4...
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
AOL Corp
Officials confirm all 44 missing individuals found alive following Virginia flooding
As cleanup efforts continue and floodwaters recede in flood-ravaged southwestern Virginia, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that it had made contact with all 44 people who were reported missing on Wednesday. The sheriff's office credited help from the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)...
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
People
Video Shows Waterspout Come Ashore Before Destroying Several Homes on Maryland Island
A waterspout hit a Maryland island Thursday evening, destroying several homes as a severe weather system moved through the area. Ewell Fire Department President Robert Jones said that "multiple tornadoes and waterspouts" knocked out houses and power lines after the waterspout — defined as "a whirling column of air and water mist," according to the National Ocean Service — came ashore on Smith Island, according to Chesapeake Bay Magazine.
natureworldnews.com
Flash Flooding with Mud and Debris Led to Road Closures Within and Around Death Valley National Park
Flash flooding due to torrential rain caused some road closures in and around Death Valley National Park in California, United States, after being inundated over the weekend. Mud and debris from the flash floods also struck western Nevada and northern Arizona, according to US media reporting earlier this week. Local...
Girl Acts Fast To Save Dog From Rising Floodwaters With Makeshift Float
Kentucky teen Chloe Adams saved herself and her beloved pet from a flash flood after torrential rains drenched Appalachia.
What is a flash flood?
The main thing about flash floods is the speed. By definition, the rushing waters of a flash flood begin within 6 hours after an intense storm—and often within 3 hours. Sometimes, the water can come within minutes. These sudden torrents bring devastation: After heat-related deaths, floods are the deadliest weather event in the US.
Floods are getting more common. Do you know your risk?
Climate change is driving more flooding around the country, and the cost of flood damage to homes can be enormous, according to a pair of new analyses that look at the risks and costs of coastal floods in the U.S. The findings could hardly be more timely: thousands of households...
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from last week's devastating floods and meet with those affected.The White House announced Friday that the Bidens would join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center. At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Threatens 1,200-Mile Area with Flash Flood Risk from Kansas to West Virginia This Week
Heavy rain will elevate a flash flood risk stretching across a 1,200-mile zone from Kansas to West Virginia this week. This is according to AccuWeather meteorologists, who warned that while the torrential rain could bring drought and heat relief, it will be replaced by dangerous flash flooding risk. These weather...
All missing people have been found after severe flooding in Virginia
Everyone has been found after reports of more than 40 people missing in a rural Virginia county inundated by a torrential downpour that tore homes from their foundations and damaged roads and bridges.
Bidens to travel to Kentucky after deadly flooding
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to Kentucky on Monday after deadly floods in the eastern part of the state killed more than three dozen people and destroyed communities.
AOL Corp
Drenching downpours to soak areas already hit hard by flooding
A broad area of the United States from the Midwest to New England is expected to get doused by rounds of showers of thunderstorms through the end of the week, AccuWeather forecasters say. This rainfall is good news for drought-plagued areas of the Northeast, but it will be unwelcome in devastated parts of eastern Kentucky still reeling from a historic deluge last week.
Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest
Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
