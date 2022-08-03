Read on www.advantagenews.com
Rail crossing closure in Godfrey on Monday
Rail crossing repairs are scheduled to begin in Godfrey Monday night. The crossing at Tolle Lane will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen at 7pm Tuesday. Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the...
Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.
Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
Cannot Be Occupied
The entire contents of Jennifer Redeker’s life now fit into one small plastic container. Two photo albums with baby pictures of her children, birth certificates, a ring from her grandmother and a handmade keepsake from her grandfather are among the items in the Rubbermaid container. Those items, plus two...
REALTOR® associations announce flood grants
If you suffered flood damage where you live, there may be some assistance available for you through a fund set up by a group of realtors. The Egyptian Board of REALTORS®, Greater Gateway Association of REALTORS®, and REALTOR Association of Southwestern Illinois® along with the Illinois REALTORS® Relief Foundation (IRRF) is making available $25,000 in assistance for families in Bond, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair, and Washington counties which were affected by record rain fall last week.
Billy McAmish
Billy Dean McAMish, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Billy was born November 10, 1936 to William A. and Noma (Grimes) McAmish in Granite City, Illinois. He married Patricia Wasyluka on November 8, 1958 and celebrated 63 years together. He was...
Grandpa Gang seeks volunteers
The Grandpa Gang is recruiting. The holiday transformation of Rock Spring Park in Alton will begin in early September, and new Christmas Wonderland volunteers are always needed to help put together displays to ensure the holidays sparkle in 2022. An informational meeting for volunteers is planned for 10:30am on Tuesday at Muensterman Pavilion in Gordon Moore Park.
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
Coyotes become a problem for residents
Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
Maplewood History: Lustron Homes
Lustron homes were designed as an answer to the housing shortage in America following WWII. They were and still are a porcelainized enamel-coated, all metal, factory-made home. They were meant to require no maintenance. I really think they didn’t with the possible exception of the occasional wash (and wax?). I never heard of anyone waxing one but you know how your car looks even if it just sits in the driveway for a while.
Crestwood Advances Lux Living Apartment Development Planned for Watson Road
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The Board of Aldermen this week gave preliminary approval to developer Lux Living’s plans for 276 apartments and commercial space. Lux Living, through its CWD Equity LLC entity, filed plans to build the apartments and over 12,000 square feet of retail and commercial at 8800 Watson Road. The apartments would span three buildings, plans show.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Inside St. Louis' next billion-dollar project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has a new billion-dollar project. The long-awaited expansion of the Veterans Affairs hospital in the city of St. Louis, John Cochran V.A. Medical Center, could start construction as soon as 2024, said Gary Drikow, the service chief of major projects for V.A. St. Louis. At a cost of more than $1 billion, the project would rank with the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus as one of the largest-ever federal infrastructure investments in the St. Louis region.
Wood River adds text option to receive e-newsletter
There are many ways to keep up with the goings-on in Wood River. Much of the community news can be found in its newsletter, The Pipeline. Now, after providing access by website, Facebook and hardcopy, the city of Wood River is adding another method to receive its E-newsletter. Wood River...
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
Wood River Police seek information on missing man
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the case of a missing man, last seen the afternoon of July 21. According to information provided by Police Chief Brad Wells, Law was last seen on July 21st, 2022, at 2:40 p.m., by a coworker, departing Economy Boat Store, 200 S. Amoco Rd., Wood River, IL. Vernon L. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Fritz Nemsky
Fritz Nemsky, 65, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on July 31, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Fritz was born August 9, 1956 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Thomas O. and Edna “Lou” (Burrow) Nemsky. He and Karen Sykes were married on May 21, 1988 and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
New power plant coming to Pawnee
PAWNEE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has approved a construction permit for a new natural gas-fueled electric power plant in Pawnee. EmberClear is developing the Lincoln Land Energy Center with a projected $1 billion investment. The permit will allow the Lincoln Land Energy Center to construct...
