After being closed for nearly two years, Silver Spring Wings is working to reopen in the first week of September, according to a report from The MoCo Show. The MoCo Show reports they are in the final inspection and licensing stages and hoping to open in the first week of September. “We signed a lease in March,” owner Evan Walton said to the Source last June. “With delays with equipment and other things, it has set us back a little.”

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO