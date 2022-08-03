ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Source of the Spring

Long Branch Library Closed for HVAC Repairs

The Long Branch library at 8800 Garland Ave. is temporarily closed as of today (Aug. 4) for repairs to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, officials announced. The library is expected to reopen on Monday, Aug. 8. The book drop for returns will be available, and access to library...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)

Construction of the Rockville Wegmans grocery store at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road has really picked up steam since my last update. For the first time, the structure is actually rising above street level, particularly along Halpine near the Twinbrook Metro station. There, the framework is already two stories tall. Along the Pike, the first columns are rising about one story above street level.
WJLA

Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project

Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Lifestyle
Silver Spring, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
mymcmedia.org

August 4-7 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend, August 4-7. MCM Creatives Circle & Networking Event: Connect with fellow creatives and entrepreneurs at Silver Branch Brewing Company for MCM’s first Creatives Circle Mixer. The event runs from 5 – 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Enica Barnes, Khadijah Ali-Coleman, and Eric Peguero. Make sure to RSVP for the chance to meet with like-minded people and even a free headshot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Mandalay to Host Grand Reopening Celebration

Mandalay Restaurant & Café will host a grand reopening celebration on August 13 & 14, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant will host a lunch seating at 12 p.m. & a dinner seating at 6 p.m. on both days, according to the announcement. A buffet will be served, and indoor and outdoor seating will be available. The cost is $30 per person, and reservations are not required. The restaurant will also be open for takeout, and delivery is available via Uber Eats.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alxnow.com

Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria

After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Hyperthermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Friday

For the second day in a row, a hyperthermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County due to extreme heat. In effect from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. High levels of heat affect a person’s natural ability to regulate body temperature, creating danger when safety measures are not taken.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Public Notice: Fourth Five-Year Review for Former Naval Surface Warfare Center — White Oak

The United States Navy, in consultation with the Maryland Department of the Environment, has completed the Fourth Five-Year Review for the former Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC)–White Oak (presently known as the Federal Research Center at White Oak). The purpose of the Five-Year Review is to ensure that the selected remedies are effectively protecting public health and the environment as intended.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say

COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
COLESVILLE, MD
WTOP

First look: Apartments above College Park Trader Joe’s

The Aster, a 393-unit apartment building with retail in College Park, Maryland, will start its first resident move-ins this month. One- to three-bedroom rents range from about $2,000 to $4,000 a month. The building, at 4429 Calvert Rd. at Baltimore Avenue, near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, is...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Wings Hopes to Open in September

After being closed for nearly two years, Silver Spring Wings is working to reopen in the first week of September, according to a report from The MoCo Show. The MoCo Show reports they are in the final inspection and licensing stages and hoping to open in the first week of September. “We signed a lease in March,” owner Evan Walton said to the Source last June. “With delays with equipment and other things, it has set us back a little.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar

Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
SILVER SPRING, MD
