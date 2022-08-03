ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Popculture

Blueberries Recalled Nationwide Over Lead Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDS) is alerting customers to an "urgent" nationwide blueberry recall. The organization announced in a July 14 notice that certain pouches of Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberrie are being recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall was voluntarily issued by BrandStorm Inc. The recall...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lyons Magnus Voluntarily Recalls 53 Nutritional and Beverage Products Due To The Potential For Microbial Contamination

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Meal Replacements. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:. Due to the...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
HEALTH
Thrillist

Ice Cream Is Being Recalled Due to Listeria Outbreak That Has Sickened Many

After an investigation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with Florida health organizations, announced a link between Big Olaf Creamery and a listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened nearly two dozen people. As a result of that investigation, on July 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
komando.com

Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination

Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Several dog treats recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

A North Carolina-based company is recalling certain dog treats after samples of the product tested positive for potentially harmful bacteria. Various sizes and batches of Stormberg Foods' dog treats, including Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats are included in the recall "due to a potential contamination of Salmonella," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PET SERVICES
BGR.com

Potato salad microbe contamination prompts this recall across 8 states

Hy-Vee announced a voluntary potato salad recall after discovering potential microbial contamination. A positive test result came from the line that processed the potatoes. However, the company had not identified the microorganism that might have contaminated the potatoes at the time of the recall announcement. Tests are still ongoing, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
contagionlive.com

Listeria Update: CDC Warns Against Eating Specific Ice Cream Brand

The federal agency linked Big Olaf Creamery ice cream to the recent outbreak in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their warning regarding a multistate outbreak of listeria infections linked to the ice cream brand Big Olaf Creamery. This ice cream is sold in Florida in...
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls sandwich wraps after government testing finds Listeria

Rachael’s Food Corporation, a Chicopee, MA establishment, is recalling 2,246 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry wrap products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’...
