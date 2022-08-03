First Alert Forecast | Scattered storms through mid-evening, then drier overnight

Read on www.cbs46.com
New I-285 lanes at Georgia 400 open Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a major change if you drive on I-285 in the Atlanta metro area. Officials say the westbound lanes at the exit to Georgia-400 will open Monday morning at 5 a.m. Westbound drivers on I-285 who want to travel north or south on Georgia-400 will...
Bike tours aim to drum up business along less traveled section of BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The BeltLine is wildly successful, as evident by the massive crowds that flock there to walk, run, or bike daily. But there are still some sections that many have yet to discover. The many businesses that line the less traveled sections of the BeltLine are hoping...
Tips to beat the heat! Keeping your young athlete safe from heat illness
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the start of the school year, many student-athletes are headed back to the field. And while fall is just around the corner, Atlanta’s high temperatures and humidity levels continue to persist. That’s why health experts are cautioning parents, coaches and caretakers to watch for signs of heat-related illness in children and teens taking on outdoor activity.
South Fulton police warn drivers to ‘slow down’ as speed cameras activated
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The message that school safety officials, South Fulton police officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have sent to all metro Atlanta drivers is slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The...
Air conditioning issues reported at dozens of Clayton County Schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The new school year is up and running, but some of the air conditioning units are not. CBS46 obtained an 80-page report detailing hundreds of open HVAC issues in Clayton County Schools. At Brown Elementary, the report says several rooms are warm and the A/C is...
Direct Misdirection: A closer look at Atlanta’s production set signage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With tens upon hundreds of productions going on across the state of Georgia at any given moment, it is common to walk or drive past a bright yellow sign with black initials or lettering and a black arrow pointing traffic into a certain direction. These neon...
Backstage look at Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The sprawling film and tv production site in Doraville is now under construction. This week CBS46 is calling it home and highlighting Georgia’s booming film industry. During this time CBS46 will be broadcasting every newscast from Assembly Atlanta. The location is where the iconic general...
Roswell’s Rivers Alive cleanup returns Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell’s annual Rivers Alive event will return Sept. 17. Rivers Alive is the town’s annual river cleanup; volunteers remove trash, mark storm drains and remove invasive plant species from the Chattahoochee River as it flows through the city. It’s one of many such events around the state aimed at keeping Georgia’s waterways clean.
404 Fest scheduled for Aug. 13 in Atlanta has been canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 404 Fest, which was scheduled to take place at Pratt Pullman District, has been canceled. The announcement was made on Instagram and Facebook on Monday afternoon. According to the post, the music festival has been canceled “in light of recent events.” They do not say what those recent events are.
Amazon donates Ring security systems to 1K Atlanta seniors through nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tech giant Amazon is helping ensure safety for Atlanta seniors by donating 1,000 Ring security systems through the nonprofit called HouseProud. The Ring security bundles will include a doorbell, stick-up camera, and pathway lights. Those will all be distributed through House Proud, a non-profit that serves seniors throughout the metro by making sure they are dry, safe, and warm.
INTERVIEW: Film business is big business in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Atlanta grows into its role as “Hollywood of the South,” the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment manages filming permits for locations around the city and the Set South Production Assistant Training Program. Brooks Baptiste interviewed Philana Williams, the office’s co-director for marketing and strategy.
Safety, repairs top priorities as schools start back in DeKalb, Fulton counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Classes are back in session in DeKalb and Fulton counties. Thousands of students packed up their bookbags and started the new school year Monday in two of Georgia’s largest school districts. These two districts alone have a total of 180,000 students. With all the...
Atlanta police identify person in deadly park shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police have released photos of a person they believe to be involved in a deadly park shooting that left two people dead and four others injured. The shooting happened at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Atlanta Public Safety Committee discusses leasing 700 more jail beds for Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council are figuring out a way to help severe overcrowding at the Fulton County jail. One proposal on the table would include temporarily leasing jail space at the Atlanta city detention center. Activists against leasing more jail space...
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
Man shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta police officials have confirmed that multiple units responded to 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway after receiving reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Upon...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
New safety, security measures in place at Rome City Schools
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - New security measures are now in place for Rome City Schools after two students walked into Rome High School with loaded guns last week. School officials say as of Monday, there are only two entrances open to the high school. Students will also be searched upon...
