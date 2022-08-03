ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say

A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
Lowe’s plans home improvement store in St. Johns County

Lowe’s Home Centers proposes a store in northern St. Johns County near Beachwalk. St. Johns County received a pre-application Aug 4 for construction of a 109,981-square-foot building with a 26,602-square-foot garden center along with parking, utilities and storm drainage for the home improvement store. The 12.66-acre site is at...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren

TAMPA, Fla. — Surrounded by law enforcement officers at a news conference Thursday in Tampa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren due to what he described as a "neglect of duty." Since 2016, Warren had served the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County...
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana, and two of her staff members were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed the news, saying Walorski's husband had been informed by the sheriff's office. "She has returned home to...
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?

The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS

A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday with water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more to make a 12-hour drive to her the home of her aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky.
This Small Town Beach Destination has Been Called "the Best-Kept Secret on Florida's Forgotten Coast."

Many locals and tourists alike seek out beaches that aren't overpopulated. Sure, some of Florida's most popular beaches are the most frequently visited for a reason. They're arguably gorgeous. But, some would prefer to choose a location that flies under the radar but still offers the amenities expected from Florida's beaches - sand, surf, and sun. Cape San Blas delivers all three.
