4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Costco opens another new store location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Augustine, FL
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection to a rape case has been arrested in Flagler County Thursday. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies assisted the United States Marshals Office in the capture of Shawn Patrick Scott during a high-risk traffic stop on State Road 100 near I-95.
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?
The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park in St. Augustine, FloridaEbayabe on Wikicommons. If you've never been to St. Augustine, Florida, you are honestly missing out. I've only been twice to visit my mother, even before I moved to Orlando about a year ago. (I'm a homebody in one of the most exciting states, it's terrible, I know). Still, it was easy to see what a beautiful, unique, sunny little bit of heaven St. Augustine is. It's also historically interesting, with many haunted locations and fascinating landmarks I've learned and written about over my time here. One of the most unexpected yet would have to be the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. I wish on everything I had gone to see it now that I know about it.
