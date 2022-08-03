MBTA reportedly considering 30-day Orange Line shutdown for maintenance

Read on www.masslive.com
Motorcycle crash snarls traffic on Massachusetts Turnpike during morning commute
WATERTOWN, Mass. — A motorcycle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike is causing traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Washington Street in Watertown. There was no immediate word on the condition of the motorcyclist. The crash was cleared...
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Baker spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds
BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
State Police training at Aldrich Lake in Granby after report of gun
Massachusetts State Police are training at Aldrich Lake in Granby Friday morning after a reported gun may have been discarded there.
Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts
A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
E-ZPass can get you 30 cents a gallon discounts at some gas stations
BOSTON -- If you use E-ZPass to pay tolls on the highway, you can also use it to buy cheaper gas for a few weeks too.E-ZPass has partnered with Boston-based PayByCar to offer drivers the chance to save 30 cents a gallon on gas at more than two dozen gas stations in Massachusetts through Labor Day.PayByCar is a startup company that's created a system that allows drivers to buy gas with their E-ZPass at 27 Alltown Mobil gas stations.The cost of the gas is not charged to the E-ZPass. When you sign up for PayByCar you create an account with a credit or debit card and then link your account to your E-ZPass transponder. You then use the transponder and your phone to buy the gas. You'll get a text message when you pull into the gas station and if you accept, you don't need to do anything else but pump the gas.Watch: How PayByCar worksAccording to AAA, the average price of gas in Massachusetts as of Thursday is $4.44 a gallon.The promotion with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is valid through Monday, September 5.
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Drug trafficking operation in Woburn spanned Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire; four men arraigned
An investigation into a large-scale, Woburn-based distribution network of illegal and unregulated drug products — some which authorities claim contained traces of fentanyl — resulted in charges against four men, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. The four men — Samuel Habib, 43 of Stratham, New Hampshire; Fadi...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize
A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
Cape Cod sharks: Which were detected this week? Paulie and Cheerio both stopped by (photos)
It was a busy week for sharks off Cape Cod. White sharks, also known as Great White sharks, made numerous trips past popular Outer Cape beaches in recent days. The shallow waters off Cape Cod are a habitat for the region’s hefty seal population — and therefore a hotspot for hungry sharks.
Massachusetts temperatures could feel as hot as 107 degrees, prompting heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect for much of Massachusetts from Thursday morning through Friday night as forecasters expect temperatures could feel 105 degrees in some areas — or even hotter. The National Weather Service on Wednesday said the heat index, or what the temperature feels when humidity and...
No tax breaks for Massachusetts residents, and few seem to care
It's a measure of how insulated most Massachusetts' legislators are from the whiplash of public opinion that they can in early July essentially promise a modest one-time $250 rebate to middle-income taxpayers and have no to little fear of repercussions when they fail to deliver. Here we are less than...
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
