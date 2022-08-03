Pedestrian safety grants awarded to several communities in western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced another round of shared streets and spaces grant awards funding projects in a few western Massachusetts communities.

The new round splits 16.4 million in funding between 184 new projects. Among the local awards are $200,000 for improvements along the Manhan Rail Trail.

“Our Shared Streets and Spaces grant program is just one of the many municipal grant programs that has demonstrated what we can accomplish by working together with our partners at the local level,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Today’s announcement represents the largest award round since the program was launched and we are glad to be funding projects that reduce vehicular speeds and provide safe mobility for children, for seniors, to public transportation, housing, and to open space and parks.”

“We’ve been proud to award a total of $50 million dollars in grant funding to cities and towns to facilitate 494 projects since launching Shared Streets and Spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic in June of 2020,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “We are pleased to partner with local leaders to create safer and more connected cities and towns.”

Abington received $198,539.00 to install ADA-compliant curb ramps, a crosswalk, RRFBs, speed feedback signs, and to reconstruct a portion of a sidewalk along Thicket Street and Old Randolph Street.

Adams received $190,314.00 to repair eleven pedestrian crosswalks along Columbia Street with new granite curbing and twenty-two ADA-compliant curb ramps, in addition to two RRFBs north of Valley Street and Burt Street.

Amesbury received $200,000.00 to add a bike lane from the Whittier Bridge to Merrimac Street.

Arlington received $143,910.56 to install a dedicated bicycle lane as well as pedestrian ‘bump-outs’ and an RRFB on a block of Chestnut Street between Chestnut Terrace and Medford Street.

Arlington, in partnership with the MBTA, received $133,640.00 to install an outbound shared bus/bike lane on Massachusetts Avenue from Alewife Brook Parkway to opposite Lafayette Street, to extend the existing inbound shared bus/bike lane from Boulevard Road to Alewife Brook Parkway, and to implement related pedestrian safety measures.

Auburn received $180,686.00 to install signage, speed enforcement equipment, and ADA-compliant crosswalk improvements.

Barnstable received $419,739.55 to implement transit accessibility and pedestrian safety improvements along Downtown Hyannis’ Main Street, including parklets and trolley stops as well as enhanced crosswalk markings and speed tables at intersections.

Bedford received $42,350.00 to install a crosswalk, ADA-compliant curb ramps, RRFBs, and signage on North Street across from Bedford Farms Ice Cream, a high pedestrian area.

Boston received $461,419.00 to create temporary dedicated bus/truck lanes and protected bike lanes in both directions along Summer Street from South Station to the Flynn Marine Industrial Park in South Boston.

Bourne received $200,00.00 to reconstruct the Academy Drive/Main Street intersection by repurposing roadway space in order to expand a sidewalk and install a curb extension.

Boylston received $187,723.80 to construct new sidewalks at intersections along Route 140 and Sewall Street, ADA-compliant curb ramps, a new pedestrian island with warning signs, RRFBs, and lane and striping changes to improve safety on Route 40.

Bridgewater received $200,00.00 to replace, widen, and upgrade three sidewalks on town-owned streets that run through the Bridgewater State University campus and serve as an important pedestrian connection to the MBTA Commuter Rail.

The Brockton Area Transit Authority received 163,300.00 to significantly improve BAT’s third busiest stop – the Westgate Mall in Brockton – by tripling the area designated for buses with an extended accessible platform and by installing shelters, wayfinding signs, and bicycle racks.

The Cape Ann Transit Authority, in partnership with Rockport, Gloucester, Ipswich, and Essex, received $302,937.17 to install shelters, benches, and schedule signage for fixed and seasonal routes that serve students, tourists, residents, and seniors.

Cohasset received $197,400.00 to install two crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and extend the existing sidewalk on the north side of Sohier Street by 1,300 linear feet from Fairbanks Lane to the driveway of the Mobil Gas station and Pour Coffee & Bagel Company.

Concord received $197,663.75 to slow vehicular traffic at the Malden/Walden Street intersection with traffic calming, signage, new sidewalk, planters, and better pavement markings.

Cummington received $31,802.00 to upgrade a crosswalk with high-visibility striping and new ADA-compliant curb ramps in front of Community House/Church and Hillside Terrace Senior Housing on Main Street.

Danvers received $138,358.00 to create two new at-grade crossings for the Danvers Rail Trail on Maple Street and Hobart Road and to install ADA-compliant curb ramps, high-visibility crosswalks, lighting, RRFBs, signal-timing adjustments, and bicycle parking and wayfinding.

Dartmouth received $75,250.00 to transform a parking lot into a year-long pop-up space featuring attractions such as ice skating, food and drink vendors, seating, outdoor firepits, and patio heaters.

Deerfield received $113,118.00 to construct two new crosswalks, improve existing crosswalks with new ADA-compliant curb ramps, add RRFBs at three locations along North Main Street, including at the Frontier Regional School and the North Main Street Park (under construction).

Dennis received $95,000.00 to purchase and install radar speed feedback signs on the main roads leading to the northside beaches in order to provide safer pedestrian and bicycle access.

Dudley received $176,894.15 to construct 0.25 miles of sidewalk on Airport Road as well as install four crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, pedestrian crossing signage, white reflective paint to increase visibility, and bicycle lane delineators.

Eastham received $84,000.00 to install RRFBs at six intersections along the Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Easthampton received $200,000.00 to create a raised crossing for the Manhan Rail Trail over Payson Avenue as well as to install RRFBs, widen an existing sidewalk to provide a better connection to the downtown, and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at the entrances of the Public Safety Complex and City Hall.

Edgartown, in partnership with the Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority, received $200,000.00 to construct a 450-foot pedestrian path adjacent to bicycle parking that abuts the Church Street bus stop and install bicycle signage to improve traffic flow.

Essex received $160,743.00 to purchase and install ‘dark sky friendly’ pedestrian light fixtures along the downtown core of Main Street in order to create a safe and appealing streetscape.

Everett received $75,000.00 to install crossing improvements including ADA-compliant curb ramps and a new crosswalk at the intersection of Spalding and Main Streets, as well as wayfinding signage and temporary speed bumps at locations around the city.

Falmouth received $84,008.20 to create a10-foot-wide buffered bike lane on Curley Boulevard, to reduce the width of existing travel lanes from the old Main Street intersection west to an existing crosswalk on Quaker Road and install an RRFB at the existing Old Main Road crosswalk.

Fitchburg received $199,646.64 to improve the sidewalks from Oak Hill Road to Reingold Elementary School to complement previous Safe Routes to School projects.

Framingham received $199,907.60 to realign the existing intersection of School and Hamilton Streets, as well as install ADA-compliant curb ramps, reduced curb radii, shorten pedestrian crossings, and a new pedestrian island.

The Franklin Regional Transit Authority, in partnership with Montague, received $178,376.00, to improve FRTA bus stops on Millers Falls Road at Industrial Boulevard in Montague with shelters, bicycle racks, new crosswalks, and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Freetown received $61,076.00 to create a well-lit crosswalk from the Freetown Elementary School to the Central Park ballfields with ADA-compliant curb ramps, as well as signage to increase the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists during games and town events.

Granville received $89,000.00 to purchase and install high-reflectivity speed limit and warning signs, delineators, and rumble strips on sections of roads with known safety problems.

Great Barrington, in partnership with the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority, received $62,500.00, to upgradebus stops with signage, more accessible curbs, new bus shelters, solar-powered lighting, and benches.

Hatfield received $56,641.52 to install eight solar-powered button-activated flashing crosswalk signals along two main arteries in town and to extend a sidewalk at the Campawonk elderly housing complex.

Haverhill, in partnership with the Merrimac Valley Regional Transit Authority, received $50,000.00 to add new bus shelters with benches, WiFi hotspots and video screens to bus stops in Haverhill that serve public housing.

Holden received $106,514.63 to construct new sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps to provide a safer route to Mountview Middle School.

Holliston received $194,200.00 to replace a sidewalk and install crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, electrical vehicle charging equipment, and park amenities such as a kiosk, bench, and bike rack as part of the 9 Green Street redevelopment project.

Holyoke received $200,000.00 to install raised crosswalks along with RRFBs at three locations that are heavily used by children and seniors and where vehicles travel at high speeds.

Leominster received $200,000.00 to create additional safe space for walking, biking, and downtown event activities by widening sidewalks, narrowing travel lanes, improving pedestrian crossings, and installing bicycle parking.

Lynn received $193,545.00 to install a curb extension, an RRFB, and new cement sidewalks to reduce vehicle speeds and prioritize pedestrians on Pleasant Street.

Malden received $84,799.00 to install two new flashing school-zone signs at the Beebe School and five new flashing school-zone signs at the Ferryway School.

Mashpee received $56,000.00 to install speed feedback signs on South Sandwich Road and Orchard Road.

Medfield received $145,411.67 to implement painted curb extensions along Main Street and install a new crosswalk with ADA-compliant curb ramps and RRFBs at the Melrose School.

Medford received $200,000.00 to implement traffic calming treatments including speed tables, speed feedback signs, and RRFBs along 10 corridors in the city, in addition to narrowing existing vehicle lanes to create on-street bike lanes on three streets.

Melrose received $77,900.00 to implement intersection improvements at West Emerson and Vinton Streets with a focus on pedestrian improvements, including changes to curb locations, a new center island, new ADA-compliant curb ramps, and the relocating and striping of crosswalks.

Methuen, in partnership with the Merrimac Valley Regional Transit Authority, received $392,659.71 to install new bus stops with shelters, crosswalks, pedestrian signage and wayfinding, curb extensions, and benches, along a 0.6-mile stretch of Lower Broadway.

Merrimac Valley Regional Transit Authority, in partnership with Lawrence and Amesbury, received $399,312.36 to install eighteen bus shelters with wayfinding signage, network maps and schedules, lighting, heating fixtures, and benches in Lawrence and Amesbury.

Millbury received $199,067.00 to improve safety, comfort, and connectivity for people bicycling and walking between the Blackstone River Bike Path trailhead and downtown Millbury Center with new sidewalks, RRFBs, pavement markings, wayfinding signage, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and a bike repair station.

Montachusett Regional Transit Authority, in partnership with Athol, Fitchburg and Gardner, received 180,000.00 to install twelve new bus shelters with solar-powered lighting.

Newbury received $200,000.00 to construct 400 linear feet of a fully accessible, paved, shared-use path along Parker Street to connect to the Clipper City Rail Trail and the regional Coastal Trails Network.

Newburyport received $123,779.00 to install a traffic calming island in the center of High Street from Cutting Drive to Myrtle Street.

Newton received $198,605.00 to improve safety for bicyclists, pedestrians, and school buses operating on Albemarle Road and Brookside Avenue through the installation of speed humps, painted bike lanes with flex-posts, curb extensions, removal of parking spaces, and a pedestrian island and bike markings.

North Brookfield received $200,000.00 to install new sidewalks and widen existing sidewalks, and install decorative lighting, benches, and ADA-compliant curb ramps along North Main Street.

Norwell received $200,000.00 to construct 0.5 miles of sidewalk to complete a three-mile pedestrian corridor on Main Street that connects to the Town Center, schools, athletic fields, and residential areas.

Orleans received $12,500.00 to install a speed table, as well as additional markings and signs, to reduce speeds and improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians along the road approaching Skaket Beach.

Oxford received $198,000.00 to construct 1,000 feet of sidewalk along Church Street, from Main Street to Treasure Land Park and Playground, as well as to reduce intersection radii, narrow travel lanes, and enhance existing crosswalks.

Pepperell received $200,000.00 to install RRFBs with LED signs at the Nashua River Rail Trail crossing at Groton Street, as well as to expand the existing sidewalk along Main Street to make space for benches, planters, outdoor dining, and wayfinding signage to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety in the historic Railroad Square.

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority received $490,394.00 to improve busstops including sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, crosswalks, pavement markings, signage, shelters, benches, and other amenities at fifteen locations in Amherst, Agawam, Chicopee, Palmer, Northampton, Springfield, and West Springfield.

Plainville received $44,800.00 to install solar-powered RRFBs at two existing crosswalks at elementary schools on Route 106.

Plymouth received $197,261.54 to reduce vehicular speeds and improve pedestrian safety through expanded curbs, RRFBs, improved signage visibility, and realigned and shortened crosswalks at two densely populated locations near schools.

Provincetown received $11,975.00 to install bicycle racks and a bicycle repair station at Cannery Wharf Park.

Quincy received $366,000.00 to expand transit signal priority to the Washington Street corridor for use by the MBTA Routes 220/222, as well as fill pedestrian infrastructure in gaps on Hancock Street and Quincy Avenue.

Randolph received $128,113.15 to install crosswalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, curb extensions, a sidewalk, and an RRFB on Reed Street directly in front of the Donovan Elementary School as well as install speed tables at several locations in town.

Raynham received $38,650.00 to narrow North Main Street/Route 104 to accommodate 5-foot bike lanes and restripe crosswalks, as well as install signage and construct ADA-compliant curb ramps at major intersections.

Salem received $95,835.55 to install protected bicycle lanes, traffic calming elements such as chicanes and lane narrowing, a new crosswalk, and to improve access to a bus stop on North Street between Highland and Franklin Street.

Sharon received $73,340.00 to install the town’s first bikeshare system, with one location at the MBTA Commuter Rail station and another at the community center/senior center.

Springfield received $187,659.10 to implement mid-block crosswalks, pedestrian safety signs, RRFBs, ADA-compliant curb ramps, and pavement markings at PVTA and school bus stops on Dickinson and Allen Streets, as well as install a ValleyBike station at a municipal park in the Indian Orchard neighborhood.

Stockbridge received $132,994.95 to install raised and improved crosswalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps.

Taunton received $99,000.00 to improve crosswalks on Main Street by adding push-button RRFBs, high-visibility pavement markings, and in-street portable pedestrian crossing signs to be placed in the middle of crosswalks.

Tyngsborough received $134,722.50 to realign a roadway to improve the safety of an intersection, to install an ADA-accessible walkway to connect a residential neighborhood with the Town beach, commercial district, and bus routes, and to install a bus shelter and bike rack to serve the Lowell Regional Transit Authority Route 10.

Wakefield received $115,303.00 to implement sidewalk replacements and additions, ADA-compliant curb ramps, curb extensions, intersection realignment, restriped crosswalks, and RRFBs to improve pedestrian safety and connect neighborhoods to local businesses.

West Brookfield received $149,640.00 to implement safety and accessibility improvements at the crosswalk at the West Brookfield Elementary School.

Westfield received $177,888.00 to install its first ValleyBike bikeshare stations at Westfield University and at the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Olver Transit Center, as well as to install wayfinding to help direct riders from the downtown to the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail.

Westwood received $20,000.00 to install four speed feedback signs, two along Pond Street and two along Clapboardtree Street.

Winchester received $87,480.25 to construct curb extensions to help manage speeds at the Wildwood Street curve, proximate to the Lynch School.

Winthrop received $53,568.00 to install eight solar-powered speed feedback signs along a stretch of Route 145 experiencing high vehicular traffic.

Worcester received $200,000.00 to install surface-mounted LED lights for three bridge underpasses located at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street to create a safe, walkable connection between the Downtown and Canal District that will also serve as a public art installation.

The following cities and towns were awarded grants for the purchase of equipment in this funding round:

Adams received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Alford received $33,462.86 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Amesbury received $19,729.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Arlington received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Ashburnham received $9,799.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Ashby received $14,640.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Ashfield received $10,541.90 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Attleboro received $35,012.64 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Avon received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Barnstable received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Bedford received $49,999.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and speed feedback/messaging signs.

Belchertown received $47,850.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Belmont received $19,474.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Braintree received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicyclist facilities.

Brockton received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Brookline received $49,920.00 for bicycle-lane delineators, pedestrian-activated warning devices, and other pedestrian improvements, as well as $16,726.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Canton received $8,935.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Charlemont received $44,332.96 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and speed feedback/messaging signs.

Chesterfield received $45,458.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Cohasset received $9,674.99 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Cummington received $19,729.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Dedham received $25,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Dracut received $26,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Easthampton received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Essex received $43,848.87 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Fall River received $49,900.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals and $46,500.00 for traffic signals.

Fitchburg received $47,000.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Foxborough received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and $25,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals.

Framingham received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Freetown received $43,054.86 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and speed feedback/messaging signs.

Goshen received $45,558.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Grafton received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Greenfield received $31,229.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Harvard received $22,191.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Haverhill received $47,467.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Hingham received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Leominster received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Littleton received $22,728.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Longmeadow received $19,576.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Lowell received $50,000.00 for traffic calming equipment including chicanes and speed humps.

Lunenburg received $6,708.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Malden received $42,050.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Manchester-by-the-Sea received $49,650.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Mashpee received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Medford received $50,00.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities, bicycle lane delineators, and a speed feedback sign and $49,500.00 for a pavement-marking machine and paint.

Melrose received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and $30,943.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Merrimac received $41,952.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Middleton received $3,080.00 for pedestrian safety signage and pavement marking paint.

Millbury received $30,905.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Millis received $49,999.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Natick received $39,999.10 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Needham received two grants for $45,244.50 and $34,966.14 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

New Bedford received $50,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Newburyport received $21,505.00 for pedestrian safety improvements including paint and curb extensions.

Newton received $48,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Norfolk received $15,335.19 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

North Adams received $32,659.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

North Attleborough received $37,825.00 for messaging signs.

Northampton received $24,132.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities, a line painter for bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and a bicycle shelter.

Northfield received $40,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Norton received $41,800.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Otis received $46,417.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Paxton received $19,729.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Plymouth received $48,500.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs and $28,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals.

Princeton received $48,221.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Quincy received $50,000.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals and $49,500 . 00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Raynham received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Reading received $47,535.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Rochester received $50,000.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Rockland received $23,883.50 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and pedestrian safety improvements.

Rockport received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Salem received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Salisbury received $23,072.50 for pedestrian safety improvements and $3,025.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Sandwich received $19,474.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Scituate received $46,686.95 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Sheffield received $32,802.34 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities as well as bicycle racks.

Shelburne received $20,432.35 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Shrewsbury received $6,770.00 for messaging signs.

South Hadley received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Southbridge received $49,544.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Springfield received $50,000.00 for bikeshare station equipment.

Stoneham received $49,463.10 for pedestrian-activated crossing signals as well as other pedestrian safety improvements.

Swansea received $32,063.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Taunton received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Tewksbury received $23,548.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Uxbridge received $30,000.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Ware received $45,075.20 for pedestrian safety improvements.

Watertown received $50,000.00 for pedestrian and bicycle wayfinding signage.

Wellesley received $45,083.94 for pedestrian-activated warning devices and crossing signals.

Westborough received $32,490.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities and $30,792.00 for pedestrian safety elements.

Westfield received $41,800.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/crossing signals.

Westhampton received $19,474.00 for speed feedback/messaging signs.

Whately received $10,608.75 for bicycle maintenance stations.

Williamsburg received $32,400.00 for pedestrian-activated warning devices/ crossing signals.

Winchester received $50,000.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Yarmouth received $49,420.00 for snow removal equipment for pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

