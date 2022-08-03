Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta park

Read on www.cbs46.com
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says
ATLANTA - Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Officers are searching for multiple suspects in the death of an Atlanta apartment complex's maintenance worker allegedly caught in the crossfire during a shooting at the property. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 they first got the call to respond to the Columbia Commons apartments...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
Man shot while inside Atlanta apartment as gunfire erupts outside
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot when shots were fired outside of his apartment. Police say the man was inside his apartment when someone started shooting in the parking lot of The Villages at Carver off of Pryor Road in southwest Atlanta. Officers were called...
Teenage Marietta murder suspect who disappeared for a year arrested in East Point
MARIETTA, Ga. — A murder suspect that Marietta police say was on the run for more than a year is now in custody. Police say that then-17-year-old Donald Bannister, also known as Lil Ghost, shot and killed 30-year-old Norval Bailey in June 2021. Bailey was found bleeding in the...
Police find man shot to death on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was found dead on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a call of a person down along the street around at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police search for 'young' armed robbery suspects seen fleeing construction site
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery a person at a construction site. Police released images of two suspects running toward Fourth Ward park in Atlanta after the alleged incident. Police said the robbers approach their victim at around 2:45 p.m. on July...
Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower
Atlanta Police investigators say a man shot and killed a woman at an apartment building before going to a nearby park and killing himself on Thursday afternoon. At 1:18pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 400 Merritts Ave. at Central Park in northeast Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male […] The post Man kills himself after murdering woman at Atlanta apartment tower appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
CBS 46
Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back...
Atlanta Daily World
Police Investigate After Toddler Shot In Atlanta
Atlanta police are currently investigating a crime scene after a toddler was shot. The incident took place during the afternoon of Aug. 3 on Peter Street which is blocks away from the Atlanta University Center, home to Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta University, and Morris Brown. Police say the crime took...
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler wounded in 'targeted' Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the driver of a blue Kia Optima who investigators said shot into a car Wednesday, wounding a 2-year-old boy in southwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Peters Street and Chapel Road near the Morehouse and Spelman campuses.
nowhabersham.com
Duluth man arrested for murder of woman found dead in Flowery Branch
An arrest has been made in the murder of a 19-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a wooded area near Lake Lanier. Timothy James Krueger, Sr., 49, of Duluth was taken into custody at his residence on Cardinal Lake Drive on Thursday, August 4. Gwinnett County Police Department detectives have charged Krueger with felony murder and aggravated assault for the stabbing death of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
