Ishmael Neil “Bud” Boblett, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Long Term Care Unit, Geneseo. Private family services will be held at Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery-Geneseo. Online condolences may be left at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association (heart.org) or Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo (henryhumane.com).

GENESEO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO