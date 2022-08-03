Amadou Onana: West Ham agree £33.5m deal for Lille and Belgium midfielder

Read on www.bbc.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
theScore
Arsenal open new Premier League season by beating Crystal Palace
London, Aug 5, 2022 (AFP) - Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's ability to ride out a second-half onslaught from Crystal Palace to make the perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park on Friday. On the ground where the Gunners lost 3-0 in April to...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
West Ham snap up Maxwel Cornet after activating £17.5m transfer relegation release clause from Burnley
MAXWEL CORNET will re-join the Premier League after West Ham triggered his release clause at Burnley. Cornet, 25, was relegated last season with Burnley as their top goalscorer with 10 goals. His performances and the subsequent relegation of the Clarets caused Cornet to attract a lot of interest. Among the...
Report: Manchester City Lose Out On Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Fabrizio Romano Confirms
Chelsea have been looking for defensive reinforcements throughout the window and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed with his famous 'Here we go' that they have got Marc Cucurella after swooping in beating Manchester City to his signature.
Injury Updates Ahead Of Manchester City's Opening Premier League Fixture Against West Ham
Manchester City are set to be without one key player while their opponents West Ham are expected to have three absentees in their opening Premier League clash.
Report: Hakim Ziyech Links to Manchester United Are True
Hakim Ziyech, currently at Chelsea has suddenly been linked with a possible reunion with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this summer ahead of a possible exit from Stamford Bridge this summer.
West Ham To Make Another Bid For Star Midfielder Who'd Join Liverpool 'Immediately'
West Ham are expected to lodge a new bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, after having an initial offer rejected by the French club, according to Foot Mercarto,. The Hammers have had a strong transfer window so far and have recently confirmed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca for £30.5m from Sampdoria.
Soccer-West Ham's new signing Scamacca not match fit for Man City
Aug 5 (Reuters) - West Ham United's new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
UEFA・
Arsenal, expectation and the trouble with being champions of pre-season
It’s back! The best league in the world at saying it’s the best league in the world returns to our orbit on Friday night, and The Fiver is ready. We’ve lined up the essentials – tin hat, Tin – and will be foregoing the not inconsiderable pleasure of George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations on 4Seven so that we can watch Crystal Palace v Arsenal. There’s been a remarkable renovation – pick that segue out – at Arsenal. According to our chirpy and occasionally decipherable nephew #5r, they’ve already won pre-season. We think he’s referring to the bargain buys of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though he also swears by Fábio Vieira’s Fifa ratings.
Yardbarker
Watch: Chelsea troll Brighton in their announcement of Marc Cucurella
Chelsea officially announced the signing of Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, and decided to troll his former club in the process. Cucurella adapted to life in England with ease when signing for Brighton from Getafe. The Spanish defender performed exceptionally well last season, and he’s now earned himself a move to...
Saliba stars as debutants impress: Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal opened up the 2022/23 season with an impressive 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Gunners dominated the opening 20 minutes, with Gabriel Jesus creating havoc in and around the box and Gabriel Martinelli missing a great chance to give Arsenal the lead from close range. He...
Pep Guardiola Wants To Stay At Manchester City Beyond This Season
There has been speculation about whether Pep Guardiola would be extending his Manchester City contract after this season, or whether he would be moving on to pastures new. Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal with Liverpool towards the end of last season, and many City fans were left wondering whether Guardiola would follow suit.
BBC
'The fans pushed us over the line' - Coleman aims to take positives
Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he "can still feel the tingle" when he recalls beating Chelsea last season. In dire need of three points, Richarlison's second-half winner breathed new life into the Toffees' survival push amid emotional scenes at Goodison park. "I just had that feeling Goodison was readymade for...
ESPN
Georgino Wijnaldum leaves PSG for Roma loan just one year after joining from Liverpool
AS Roma have signed Paris Saint-Germain's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season, the Serie A club said on Friday. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves French champions PSG having scored three goals in 38 appearances after joining on a three-year deal in 2021.
MLS・
BBC
Coady likely to leave Molineux this summer
Wolves skipper Conor Coady looks increasingly likely to end his time at Molineux this summer amid interest from Everton. Coady has been a central figure in Wolves’ rise from the Championship to record three top half top-flight finishes in four seasons for the first time in half a century.
SB Nation
Chelsea not interested in giving Inter Milan buyback for Cesare Casadei — report
In addition to a frantic search for players to reinforce the squad and help close the gap to the top of the Premier League, Chelsea have also spent considerable efforts (and funds) in acquiring top young talent who could help the team in the near future. (Ed.note: analogous, in a way, to stocking the minor league farm system of an MLB team, for example.)
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Boyle, Rogic, Adams, Bouanga, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Ajax, Bassey
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing 26-year-old Scotland striker Che Adams. (Football Insider) Rangers are among a number of clubs, also including Anderlecht and Club Brugge, monitoring Gabon winger Denis Bouanga's situation with the 27-year-old expected to leave St Etienne after their relegation from Ligue 1 and with an offer from Los Angeles already rejected, according to Le 10 Sport. (The Scotsman)
