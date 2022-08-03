Read on www.geneseorepublic.com
WQAD
Galesburg man builds whiffle ball field of his dreams
For as long as he could remember, Michael Carlson always wanted his own whiffle ball field. Then he made it real.
aledotimesrecord.com
Pandemic attendance. How bad was it in Galesburg schools? And is it improving?
GALESBURG — In 2020-21, Galesburg's Community School District 205's rate of chronic absenteeism was triple compared to the previous year prior and was double the rate of nearby school districts. The district's main tool for tackling chronic absenteeism — a metric which is defined by students missing 10% or...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo Parent Teacher Associations award grants
The Geneseo Middle School/High School PTA has awarded $11,342.46 in grants this spring. According to Sharon Neumann, PTA president, the only source of fundraising the PTA has is from football concessions which was open in “full swing” in the fall of 2021…”With the support of the community, volunteers and various high school booster club members, clubs and PTA groups who worked many hours, it was possible to raise funds that went entirely back to benefit our District 228 classrooms and students.”
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island starts new school year
The Rock Island-Milan School District began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence was at the Rock Island Academy to greet students for the new year. The school district has long had a balanced calendar, meaning they typically start school in early August, with longer breaks in the fall and spring than most districts.
geneseorepublic.com
Andover to participate in 50th Orion Fall Fest
Village participation in the 50th annual Orion Fall Festival was among the topics of discussion Monday, Aug. 1, at the August meeting of the Andover Village Board of Trustees held at the Andover American Legion Post home. The village is seeking volunteers to work a shift in the Central Park...
Sioux City Journal
Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
The Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand was already filling up with country fans when the news came — the Jimmie Allen concert was canceled. The country music star took to social media to explain the situation, and ask the guilty party to start cutting some checks. In a video posted...
geneseorepublic.com
Dan D. Outdoors
If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
geneseorepublic.com
Smith Studios features landscapes from "driver's perspective"
Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.
aledotimesrecord.com
'She was fearless:' Death of 12-year-old Lexi Payne saddens, unites Cameron community
MONMOUTH — Leave it to the youngest speaker at Saturday’s funeral service for 12-year-old Cameron resident Lexi Payne to get right to the heart of the matter on a very difficult day. Simply put, Lexi’s best friend, Kaycee Walters, said it best. “Be kind and loving to...
geneseorepublic.com
977wmoi.com
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
KWQC
New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Country Star Puts Airline On Blast After Cancelling Iowa Show
A whole bunch of country music fans were disappointed on Thursday evening. Fair goers at the Mississippi Valley Fair were in for a shocking night when event officials announced that the August 4th concert had been cancelled. At around 7:00 PM on Thursday evening the news broke that Jimmie Allen...
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
