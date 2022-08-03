ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trials in both CT and TX

By Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky
Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfsb.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Alex Jones testifies in Sandy Hook defamation trial

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Alex Jones admitted he believes the Sandy Hook mass shooting took place in court on Wednesday. He says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy a hoax, and he now believes it was 100 percent real. On...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Journal Inquirer

Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
WTNH

New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Journal Inquirer

Lawyer says Glastonbury police saw confidential files

GLASTONBURY — Lawyer Wesley S. Spears says local police searched his apartment, which also serves as his law office, on July 29, and looked through files containing confidential communications with his clients. Spears said in an email to a number of judges and prosecutors Thursday, “I will be seeking...
GLASTONBURY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs

TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theorist#Violent Crime#Ct#Tx
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy