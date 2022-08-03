Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trials in both CT and TX

Read on www.wfsb.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay additional $45.2 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay an additional $45.2 million in punitive damages to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. That same jury already awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages on Thursday. The jury came to that verdict minutes...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Alex Jones testifies in Sandy Hook defamation trial
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Alex Jones admitted he believes the Sandy Hook mass shooting took place in court on Wednesday. He says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy a hoax, and he now believes it was 100 percent real. On...
Pride flag sign vandalized in Tolland again, residents gather to repair it
TOLLAND, Conn. — Just last month, the pride flag sign in Tolland by the on and off ramp of exit 68 was vandalized. Connecticut state police arrested the suspect last Saturday. The sign was vandalized for a second time and was found toppled over in the grass Thursday morning.
Court: Police justified in entering home after seeing flies
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a murder case that police were justified in entering the defendant's home without a warrant after observing an infestation of flies at a window. The ruling comes in the case of Andrew Samuolis, who is serving a 45-year...
New London officer ‘caught’ doing something good
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A New London officer was caught doing something good for his community this week. The New London Police Department posted on Facebook that Officer Daquan Stuckey saw a young boy crying while attending National Night Out on Aug. 2. The little boy had just found out he didn’t win one […]
Lawyer says Glastonbury police saw confidential files
GLASTONBURY — Lawyer Wesley S. Spears says local police searched his apartment, which also serves as his law office, on July 29, and looked through files containing confidential communications with his clients. Spears said in an email to a number of judges and prosecutors Thursday, “I will be seeking...
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
State announces website and hotline for information on abortion services
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe Versus Wade, today Governor Lamont announced new services that will help people seeking abortions in our state find providers. “This is a family friendly state. This is a state that is not going to allow...
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Southbury Man Describes Buying Home from Man Accused of Not Owning Property
Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a property only to learn you didn’t buy it from the true owner. That’s what Newtown Police says happened to Eugene Tortorici of Southbury. Tortorici’s name was on the lakeside property deed, but Newtown Police say they discovered that he unknowingly bought...
Torrington discusses obscenity laws, anti-Biden signs
TORRINGTON — They’re appearing more and more. Lawn signs and flags declaring support for former President Donald Trump, and “F— Joe Biden.” There are variations on the theme, such as “Trump Won,” referring to the 2020 election, and “Trump 2024.”. But it’s...
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
Graphic photo warning: Seagull dies in New London due to firecracker explosion
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird. The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking […]
Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
A woman is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty charges for allegedly abusing horses at White Birch Farm in Portland.
Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape
Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
