ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Italy parliament approves competition bill to unlock European funds

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHqoR_0h2zExAr00

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Italian parliament has given its final approval to a highly contested bill to promote competition in product and services markets, required to help secure a new tranche worth 19 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of post-pandemic European funds.

The reform championed by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has triggered protests from lobby groups, especially taxi drivers who were against opening up their sector to broader competition including from multinationals.

After Draghi's national unity administration collapsed last month, measures related to the taxi drivers were removed from the bill following pressure from the rightist parties in parliament.

In May Parliament also softened rules to open up tenders for lucrative contracts to manage bars and other facilities on the country's 7,500 kilometres of coastline.

The bill establishes that current concessions remain in effect until the end of 2023. Italian authorities can extend them for a further year to conclude the tender process. read more

Italy is entitled to benefit from more than 200 billion euros in post-pandemic recovery funds from the European Union until 2026, but must pass a series of incremental reforms to ensure the cash continues to flow.

The government so far has secured almost 67 billion euros of EU funds. Rome now needs to reach 55 new targets in the second half of 2022 to get the 19 billion euro tranche, something that analysts say might prove more difficult without Draghi at the helm. ($1 = 0.9814 euros)

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
BBC

Italy migrants: Nearly 1,200 arrive by boat in 24 hours

Nearly 1,200 undocumented migrants have arrived in Italy over the past 24 hours, authorities say. The migrants, who hail from several Asian, African and Middle Eastern nations, landed at ports in Sicily. Officials say 674 people were rescued and five dead bodies recovered from an overcrowded fishing boat off the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian Parliament#May Parliament#The European Union
Daily Beast

Black Man’s Murder in Italy Sparks Debate as Elections Near

Italy’s far-right coalition is distancing itself from the vile racism that led to the murder of a disabled Black man with his own crutch in northern Italy on Friday. Alika Ogorchukwu, a Nigerian peddler, was beaten to death as onlookers recorded the horrific incident in the center of Civitanova, not far from where a white supremacist went on a shooting rampage “hunting” Black immigrants in 2018.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday

British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Place
Rome, IT
BBC

Italy: Outcry over killing of African migrant in town centre

The death of a migrant who was attacked in broad daylight in central Italy has sparked outrage. The assault on the Nigerian street trader by another man in Civitanova Marche town centre was captured on video on Friday. The recording, reportedly made by onlookers without any attempt to intervene, shows...
EUROPE
Reuters

Italy finalises justice reform to help unlock EU funding

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s outgoing government approved on Thursday a decree to reform the country’s notoriously slow criminal justice system, according to government officials, paving the way for the finalisation of a broader reform needed to keep European Union funds flowing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

533K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy