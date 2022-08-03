ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia ethics panel dusts off inquiry into spending by Abrams-founded nonprofits

By Stanley Dunlap | Georgia Recorder
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago

The state ethics commission Monday found probable cause that two nonprofit voting rights groups affiliated with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams illegally helped her in her first run for governor in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BS1j8_0h2zEvPP00
Stacey Abrams (Credit: Ross Williams | Georgia Recorder)

The state’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission advanced the investigation into the New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund following Monday’s preliminary hearing. The nonprofits are accused of skirting financial disclosure laws by spending money on campaign flyers and election canvassing, which would have required them to file reports with the commission on $4.2 million in contributions and $3 million of expenses between 2017 and 2019.

Attorneys representing the voting rights advocacy groups said Monday the organizations’ behavior was typical of other nonprofits and the ethics agency’s investigations failed to prove that organizations intended to influence voters.

Monday marked the latest development in the wide-ranging investigation into Abrams by a Republican majority board that can levy a large fine after finding reasonable grounds that the voting advocacy groups violated law. Abrams’ camp has characterized the probes as a politically motivated as she heads into a November’s election against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

The bank records of two organizations were obtained through subpoenas in late 2019. The investigation began soon after the ethics commission hired former Douglas County prosecutor and Kemp donor David Emadi to serve as its executive secretary.

Among the expenses was $36,000 paid to a printing company to produce doorknockers listing a slate of Democratic candidates to vote for in 2018.

And the action fund should’ve reported $4.2 million in 2018, a time when canvassers were paid to encourage people to vote for Abrams, the complaint alleges.

“Under Georgia law, it’s clear that if you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound,” Emadi said at Monday’s hearing.  “If an organization is an independent committee, it has to disclose all of the money going in and out of that organization during the election period.”

More than 500,000 Georgia voters have been registered since Abrams launched the New Georgia Project in 2014. The affiliated nonprofits pursue a mission to spur voter engagement and protect voters’ rights. The organization mainly focuses on underrepresented and historically disadvantaged eligible voters, especially with Black, Latino, Asian-American and younger people.

“They’re not run for the primary purpose of electing or nominating candidates to office,” said Aria C. Branch, the group’s attorney.

Branch, however, said the canvassing was part of an agreement to contract their staff with an independent committee.

The action fund reimbursed the costs of canvassers who were initially paid out of the New Georgia account.  The nonprofits were engaged in activities similar to a museum having a gift shop or renting out space for weddings, Branch said.

“In this case, Georgia Project Action Fund has expertise in canvassing Black voters and underprivileged communities in Georgia and it was hired for that purpose,” she said.

“It’s our position that the bank records that have been obtained by the commission and that our amended complaint actually corroborate the vendor relationship and that vendors are not required by law to register or report as independent or campaign committees,” Branch said.

Some commissioners said that while they voted to proceed beyond the preliminary hearing stage, they had questions about the ethics commission wading into agreements like typical business subcontracts. The shift from a charitable organization to campaign group also would mean that donors can’t remain anonymous.

“I share some of Commissioner (Rick) Thompson’s concerns about the slippery slope,” commission member David Burge said. “I think it’s an issue that’s going to have to be vetted more thoroughly in a different forum.”

Branch said that affiliated nonprofits often share staff and office space but are treated as separate entities under law.

“There’s nothing that is problematic about those reimbursements having taken place, it’s really for administrative convenience when you’re running affiliated nonprofits,” she said.

This story comes through a reporting partnership with Georgia Recorder.

The post Georgia ethics panel dusts off inquiry into spending by Abrams-founded nonprofits appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 2

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Federal court: Georgia’s Public Service Commission voting system dilutes Black vote and must change

 A federal court ruled Friday that Georgia’s unusual system for electing members of the state Public Service Commission (PSC) violates the federal Voting Rights Act and must be changed because it dilutes the Black vote.  Under Georgia’s current system, commissioners run statewide but must live in one of five districts.   The PSC regulates the […] The post Federal court: Georgia’s Public Service Commission voting system dilutes Black vote and must change appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math

When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants six times since then, and […] The post Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Kemp: Gun, abortion laws aren't hurting business in Georgia

CLAYTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s gun policies aren’t hurting business, days after Music Midtown canceled its 2022 event. Kemp said because new businesses are taking root in Georgia, it’s a "distraction" to suggest that Georgia’s gun laws or abortion laws are making business more difficult.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Ringer

The Georgia and Florida Elections With Fredrick Hicks

Bakari Sellers is joined by consultant and founder of the Hicks Evaluation Group to dig into the gubernatorial race in Georgia (5:15), unpacking Stacey Abrams’s outreach to Black men (8:50) and the outlook of Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker (15:46). Plus, a preview of the races taking place in Florida (25:41).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Veracity Report

GA Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause Against 2 Abrams Non-Profits in Campaign Scandal

The probable cause is said to stem from several suspicious expenditures the non-profits made on behalf of Abrams' campaign between 2017 and 2019. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, and Georgia.gov.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown

ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Campaign Finance#Abrams Founded#Democratic#The New Georgia Project#Republican#Gop
wuga.org

Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone

Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Probe of Coffee County’s 2020 election conduct revives Georgia voting machine lawsuit

This post was updated 1:45 p.m. Aug. 2 to include the correction below. A long-running federal lawsuit challenging the security of Georgia’s voting system is now entangled in a dispute over the handling of an investigation into allegations that 2020 election skeptics illegally breached a county’s voting system. Attorneys representing the Coalition for a Good […] The post Probe of Coffee County’s 2020 election conduct revives Georgia voting machine lawsuit appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy