Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO