ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
wegotthiscovered.com
The reaction to Ronda Rousey’s WWE suspension is hilarious
This past weekend was one of WWE‘s major annual events: SummerSlam. Yet little did WWE know, one part of their show would become breaking news today, with major media outlets failing to realize it’s all part of the script. Perhaps the most highly-anticipated match at SummerSlam was Ronda...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status Following WWE Suspension
Last week at SummerSlam fans saw Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey and the match ended in controversy. Liv Morgan tapped out to the armbar as she pinned Ronda Rousey and the referee counted the pin then declared Liv the winner. After the match Ronda...
PWMania
Top WWE Star Pitched for a WrestleMania Match with Triple H
According to AJ Styles, he once pitched a WrestleMania match with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative, Triple H. AJ has previously expressed his desire to compete against WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania and even pushed the company to extend Michaels an offer one year. Now, AJ has admitted in an interview with Fightful Select that he also tried to arrange for Triple H to face him in a WrestleMania match.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
411mania.com
Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Appearance Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced that there will be a gauntlet match tonight with the winner getting a Smackdown Women’s title match at Clash at the Castle. The participants include Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also have an appearance. Here’s the lineup for the show:
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Riddle’s WWE Return
Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hints At WWE’s ‘New Era’ Bringing Back Banned Terms
WWE has undergone many transformations over the last few decades, and with Vince McMahon officially handing over the reins to new management, top female star Becky Lynch has hinted that the company will bring back previously banned terms. “Maybe we get to bring some words back,” foreshadowed Lynch to ESPN...
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Triple H’s Creative Led WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam was the first premium live event run by the new Head of WWE Creative, Triple H, in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, and the show has been well received since. So much so that a specific All Elite Wrestling team member publicly stated that he enjoyed watching their annual Summer event.
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE SummerSlam Review, Triple H’s 1st RAW, More
Another fun edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is here! On this week’s show, Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a look back at a memorable SummerSlam weekend. From Brock Lesnar’s tractor to the return of Bayley, they have it all covered! They also look at the first full Triple H episode of RAW and give their thoughts. AEW talk included.
Yardbarker
WWE nixed Raw segment after Roman Reigns’ promo went long
WWE had to make a change to the July 25th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw due to Roman Reigns’ segment going over time. This SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw from Madison Square Garden featured Drew McIntyre wrestling Theory in a singles match where McIntyre went over via disqualification after he was attacked by the Brawling Brutes.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch on Vince McMahon’s WWE retirement: “It is the dawning of a new era”
Becky Lynch is the latest WWE star to give her thoughts on Triple H leading WWE creative following Vince McMahon resigning as CEO of WWE amid the investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and hush money. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon have been named co-CEOs of WWE while Triple H is...
Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Updated match card after Aug. 5 SmackDown
Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3. WWE SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, meaning that the focus will be on their next premium live event, which just so happens to take place on Labor Day weekend. That event will be Clash at the Castle, taking place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. We already know that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the show, but there was one new match added.
