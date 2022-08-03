Doctor encourages families to return to back-to-school routine before classes begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilkerson Elementary School students and staff who were planning to start the school year in a new building will have to wait, according to a news release sent out on Wednesday. The new building failed to pass a Louisville Metro government building inspection on Tuesday, meaning no certificate of occupancy will be issued in time for the first day of school on Aug. 10.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO