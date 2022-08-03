Doctor encourages families to return to back-to-school routine before classes begin

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Related
wdrb.com
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies at Louisville back-to-school event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event. According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers. The funding...
spectrumnews1.com
Sister-run business gives back to community in honor of late sister
CECILIA, Ky. — Two sisters in Hardin County are using their gymnastics gym to teach fundamentals that go far beyond the balance beam or tumbling mat. Jennifer Ryan and Jessica Bohannon-Ferriss are teaching the importance of giving back to the community and embracing girl power — all in honor of the sister they lost.
wdrb.com
More than half of JCPS teachers in ongoing union survey oppose district mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,400 members of the Jefferson County Teachers Association oppose the COVID-19 masking policy at Kentucky's largest school district days before the start of the 2022-23 school year, according to early results of an ongoing union survey shared Thursday with WDRB News. As of 11:30...
wdrb.com
One week before JCPS students return, hundreds of teaching positions remain open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students return to the classroom next week, but hundreds of teaching positions remain open. Buffy Sexton, a teacher at JCPS for nearly 20 years, submitted her resignation letter on Monday. She is one of hundreds who have done so in recent months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
spectrumnews1.com
Construction delay postpones opening of new JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilkerson Elementary School students and staff who were planning to start the school year in a new building will have to wait, according to a news release sent out on Wednesday. The new building failed to pass a Louisville Metro government building inspection on Tuesday, meaning no certificate of occupancy will be issued in time for the first day of school on Aug. 10.
'This is going to be a major challenge for this district:' Just one week away from JCPS's first day, about 125 teacher vacancies reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are about 300 reported teacher vacancies in Jefferson County Public Schools, according to Superintendent Marty Pollio. He revealed the number at the board meeting Tuesday night, nearly one week ahead of the first day of school. However, Pollio said that number is only reported because...
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
This Louisville bookstore will donate its Aug. 6 profits to eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, family-owned Carmichael’s Bookstore in Louisville is donating all of its in-store and online profits from sales to help two organizations in Eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating floods. Carmichael’s Bookstore has all the normal sections you would expect when you walk in a...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
Lexington Pastor steps away from the pulpit after 40 years
Lexington Pastor steps away from the pulpit after 40 years
Protesters push back against JCPS mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 100 people showed up outside of Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters to protest the district’s mask policy. Under the district’s COVID-19 policy, whenever Jefferson County’s community level reaches “red,” JCPS will have universal masking. Protesters believe that masking should be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
New Albany High School hosting Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School will host a Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will begin at 12 p.m. EST with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
wdrb.com
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
wdrb.com
Merit Board votes to uphold firing of former Louisville police detective accused of threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective accused of threatening to kill other officers will not get his job back. Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, said the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to uphold Palombi's termination. Palombi was fired by LMPD in March 2022 after...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
WLKY.com
Fire at St. Vincent de Paul Apartments displaces dozens of families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Roughly a dozen families were displaced Wednesday after a fire happened at the St. Vincent de Paul apartments. Officials say it happened Wednesday evening at the apartments near South Preston Street. There has not been a cause determined for how the fire started. Windows are boarded...
Comments / 0