ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Autohome Registers 11% Revenue Decline In Q2 Due To Pandemic Resurgence

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGYJr_0h2zDuUT00
  • Autohome Inc ATHM reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.6% year-on-year to $258.7 million, marginally beating the consensus of $258.5 million.
  • In June, the average daily users increased by 8.1% Y/Y.
  • Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 24.3% Y/Y to $67.1 million due to the pandemic.
  • Leads generation services revenues rose 1.2% Y/Y to $112.4 million.
  • Media services revenues reduced 11.5% Y/Y to $79.2 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser, reflecting the pandemic resurgence.
  • Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 1,380 bps to 27.2%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.56 was in line with the consensus.
  • Autohome held $3.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CFO Craig Yan Zeng added, "We sustained our strong recovery momentum in the second quarter of 2022 with revenues totaling RMB1.73 billion. Notably, the year-over-year revenue growth for our new energy vehicle ("NEV") business once again significantly outpaced the market."
  • Price Action: ATHM shares closed higher by 5.36% at $35.56 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
STOCKS
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nev#Pandemic#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Autohome Registers 11#Autohome Inc Athm#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.79% to $15.74 during Wednesday's trading session after the company reported an increase in July U.S. vehicle sales. Ford's total July U.S. sales increased 36.6% year over year to 163,942. The company says electric vehicle sales were also up 168.7%. With Mustang Mach-E up 74.1%, F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month since launch and E-Transit’s dominant share position, Ford says the company grew more than 3 times the rate of the overall electric vehicle segment in July.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un's 'Unstoppable' Nuclear Missile Program Is Set To Take Over Us Defense Developments, Says Expert

Kim Jong-un's nuclear missile program looks "unstoppable" and is set to take over U.S. missile defense program developments, according to an expert on North Korea. North Korea is swiftly advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, and it looks like they're "faster" and "unstoppable," Victor Cha, the former director of Asian affairs on the National Security Council and Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies said virtually at a conference in Seoul on Wednesday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy