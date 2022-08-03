ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron quarterly profit slumps as COVID antibody sales dry up

 2 days ago
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.

The company recorded no sales from the COVID-19 antibody in the United States for the second consecutive quarter.

Regeneron had warned of no U.S. sales from the drug in the first half of the year after the U.S. regulator banned it, with some exceptions, in all states due to its lack of effectiveness against the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

Second-quarter revenue fell to $2.86 billion from $5.14 billion a year ago.

The drugmaker's net profit fell to $852 million, or $7.47 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $3.1 billion, or $27.97 per share, a year earlier.

