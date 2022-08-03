ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Tenants' bill of rights gets OK from Pinellas County, Hillsborough schools and teachers can't agree on pay and Pinellas deputies help dozens of baby sea turtles

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Tampa, FL
Florida Government
cltampa.com

DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions

This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tiger Woods
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
#Sea Turtle#Tampa Bay Area#Landlord#Hillsborough Schools
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
TAMPA, FL
Evictions
Politics
China
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

