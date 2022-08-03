Tenants' bill of rights gets OK from Pinellas County, Hillsborough schools and teachers can't agree on pay and Pinellas deputies help dozens of baby sea turtles

Read on www.baynews9.com
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended
"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren Suspended
Governor Ron DeSantis making the announcement.
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney who 'put himself above the law'
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said Warren would...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren after he said he wouldn't prosecute abortions
This morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
How can renters be protected? Hillsborough, Pinellas take a closer look at tenants' rights
TAMPA, Fla. - Rent prices have been soaring, and commissioners in both Hillsborough County and Pinellas County are strengthening their ordinances to make sure landlords are playing by the rules and tenants are protected. Hillsborough County already has a tenants' bill of rights in place, however, on Wednesday, commissioners will...
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
Gov. Ron DeSantis removes state attorney for refusing to prosecute abortions, gender transition bans
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit after the state attorney said he would not prosecute a woman who receives abortions after 15 weeks or enforce laws banning gender transitions for children. The governor made the announcement during a press...
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
Tampa leaders ready to act on rent control despite likely legal fight
Though it could produce a legal battle, in a Thursday meeting, the Tampa City Council could advance a plan to declare a housing state of emergency and allow Nov. voters to approve rent control.
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Says “Andrew Warren Is A Fraud. Did You Get That?”
TAMPA, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit due to neglect of duty on Thursday and made the announcement during a press conference in Hillsborough County. Flanked by State Attorney General Ashley Moody, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County
Bay Area lawmaker calls for probe after claims from VA employees and near-perfect data
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – National data obtained by 8 on Your Side dovetails with Tampa-area stats that indicate less than 1% of VA patients in the wait-time triggered Community Care program received primary care. But there is sharp disagreement about what the numbers mean when it comes to how long veterans are actually waiting for […]
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FL
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at nightGreg Marks on Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) There are so many stories floating around Florida. Like, you could be walking past a simple bush, and it'll have some grandiose history and probably be protected by the Florida historical society for one reason or another. I'm not trying to be rude or snarky, either. I think it's an incredible marvel and one of the reasons I fell in love with this awesome state. You could even be doing something as simple as driving over a bridge without realizing just how sinister the stories behind it are.
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
State attorney: ‘Major’ new development in 1983 Tampa cold case murder
The Florida State Attorney's Office for the 13th District announced a "major" development in a 1983 cold case murder.
‘We all look out for one another’: Neighbor rescues boy from St. Pete house fire
A St. Pete neighbor who helped rescue a young boy from a house fire is sharing his heroic story. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they saved a grandmother and another child from a second-floor apartment.
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
