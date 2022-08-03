Meridian Twp. greenlights recreational marijuana shops

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Voters in Meridian Township have greenlit recreational marijuana shops.

The citizen-led initiative gathered more than 1,100 signatures to qualify for the primary election.

By a difference of just 14 votes, Meridian voters said no to banning pot shops.

The wording on the ballot was a little tricky.

Voting “yes” on the proposal would have prohibited recreational marijuana businesses in Meridian Township, while voting “no” allows them to operate within the township.

Meridian Township struck down the “Keep Meridian Safe” initiative, giving the go-ahead for pot shops offering recreational marijuana.

