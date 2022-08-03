ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ZDNet

The 5 best air mattresses: Sleep comfortably

Whether it's for an upcoming camping trip, unexpected guests, or as an in-between when you've just moved into a new place and don't have your furniture yet, sometimes you need a bed in a pinch. In these cases, it's handy to have an air mattress that provides a comfortable space to sleep.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Xiaomi's Ultrasonic Cleaner UV light sanitizer cup is 25% off right now

For those that have retainers, dentures, or just want a clean toothbrush or another item, Xiaomi just dropped an award-winning sterilizing cup set to make sure that your belongings are truly clean. Best of all, the Future Clean Ultrasonic Cleaner and UV Lighter Sanitizer Cup is also on sale at 25% off you can get the glasses for only $58.50 instead of the $78 original price tag.
ELECTRONICS
studyfinds.org

Thumbs up! Using hand gestures can help overcome ‘Zoom fatigue’

EXETER, United Kingdom — Using simple gestures such as a thumbs up or placing your hand on your heart can make video conferencing more bearable, a new study suggests. Video call platforms have exploded in popularity since the pandemic with so many people having to work from home. However, previous studies have found that constantly chatting with colleagues over a screen instead of in-person can lead to poor mental well-being, confused communication, and fatigue.
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

How Often Should You Wake Up At Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's not uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night, whether from a bad dream or for a bathroom break. Sometimes, we don't even remember waking up during the night come morning. So, how many wakeups are considered normal? To find out, we asked sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal, Ph.D.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

5 Ways To Get Better Sleep — Even With An Irregular Schedule — From A Sleep Expert

In a perfect world, we'd all be able to go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day, in order to keep our circadian rhythms regulated. But it is not a perfect world, and whether you have an irregular work schedule, a new baby, or any other sort of scheduling conflicts, sometimes keeping a consistent sleep schedule just isn't possible.
HEALTH
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)

Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
INTERNET
FitnessVolt.com

Scraping Muscles – Performance Enhancer or Fitness Fad?

Massage is arguably the oldest form of medicine. In fact, it’s something most people do instinctively in response to pain or muscle tension. If something hurts, you rub it – it’s human nature!. As medical science has advanced, different massage styles and techniques have emerged. These methods...
WORKOUTS
natureworldnews.com

Cave Explorers Discover the Deepest Known Cave in Australia

Last Saturday, a party of investigators found 'Delta Variant', a 401-meter-deep tunnel in Tasmania's Niggly-Growling Swallet underground complex inside the Junee-Florentine karst region. Australia's Deepest Known Cave. Underground scientists have navigated what is now Australia's deepest existing cave. Its profundity is roughly 4 meters greater than that of its predecessor,...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Dorset: Prickly Prickles to release Pea the hedgehog

A hedgehog who was rescued when it was almost the size of a thumb is set to be released. Chris Legg took Pea into her care in June this year, when it weighed just 18 grams. The founder of the Dorchester-based Prickly Prickles Hedgehog Rescue spent the first 10 days feeding Pea with a syringe every hour.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Reveal The First Images of Atoms 'Swimming' in Liquid

The motion of single atoms through liquid has been caught on camera for the first time. Using a sandwich of materials so thin they're effectively two-dimensional, scientists trapped and observed platinum atoms 'swimming' along a surface under different pressures. The results will help us better understand how the presence of...
SCIENCE

