'Bullet Train' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out during a stunt

Aaron Taylor-Johnson at LA premiere of "Bullet Train." Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"Bullet Train" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson said he had to go to the hospital after an injury on set.

Taylor-Johnson told Variety he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out during a stunt.

He said that he wanted to continue filming but the crew told him to go to the hospital.

"Bullet Train" star Aaron Taylor-Johnson said that he lost a chunk of his hand and passed out from a stunt injury while filming the blockbuster film.

On Monday, Taylor-Johnson joined the rest of the cast at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train," a movie that follows several assassins who are on colliding paths on a train. In the movie, based on a Japanese novel of the same name, the 32-year-old actor plays Tangerine, one of several assassins in the movie.

In an interview with Variety at the premiere , Taylor-Johnson said that he received a "war wound" while filming the movie, which meant he had to go to a hospital.

"I was on some crazy mad Keto diet," the "Bullet Train" actor said. "Because I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels. We were in a fight sequence and I get dropkicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner, where there wasn't any padding, took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went, wham, passed out."

Taylor-Johnson continued: "And then I came back and was like, 'Should we go again?' And they were like, 'No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.' So then I spent the night in the hospital."

(L-R) Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train." Sony

The "Kick-Ass" actor said that he still had "a lot of fun" despite the injury and praised director David Leitch.

"You know, when you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know you gotta get a couple battle scars. Some war wounds," Taylor-Johnson said. "David Leitch gave us so much room to improv and adlib, and we really just wanted to make these characters pop. I mean, it's such a heightened reality, the tone of this movie. [These characters] are so bombastic, so you wanna make them lifted and pop. So hopefully we've done that."

Leitch recently told Yahoo that Brad Pitt, who plays the lead character, Ladybug , did 99% of his stunts for the movie. However, unlike his younger costars, he sustained no on-set injuries.

Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday: "I'm just skilled at dodging, I guess."

"Bullet Train" premieres in theaters on Friday. The movie also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, and Andrew Koji.