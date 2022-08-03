Prestigious Los Angeles private school sued for wrongful termination of Black employee

A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO