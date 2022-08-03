Prestigious Los Angeles private school sued for wrongful termination of Black employee

Read on 2urbangirls.com
DFWM
2d ago
only two qualified blacks out of 100 staff and she is held to a higher standard than non blacks? the truth is somewhere in the middle but this story keeps repeating itself. Wildwood is teaching racism and prejudice by example. shame on them. they have the opportunity to mold the minds of our young folks by encouraging diversity and inclusiveness and it seems that they have failed in this instance if the claims are true.
2
Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club
A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a "whore," has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West LA establishment.
UPS driver settles suit alleging L.A. school worker doused her with urine
A UPS driver has settled her lawsuit against Los Angeles Unified in which she alleged a district employee threw a cup filled with urine at her when her truck blocked his way in 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
smobserved.com
Latin Street Vendor Sues Santa Monica for 'Illegally Towing' His Car
A street vendor has sued Santa Monica in federal court, alleging that the city is targeting Black and Latino people by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting poor Black and Latino people by depriving them of their property in violation of the Fourth Amendment while "arbitrarily" imposing an unjustified impound fee, according to the civil rights lawsuit filed last Friday in Los Angeles.
Judge Denies City's Motion to Enforce $50k Settlement Against LAPD Officer
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department's Media Relations Division who sued the city, alleging the director referred to him and a Black colleague as "boys," did not agree to settle his complaint for $50,000 and can take his case to trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
2urbangirls.com
Hawthorne woman drops lawsuit against Staples
LOS ANGELES – A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los...
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
foxla.com
'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
beverlypress.com
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision
A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
Woman Drops Lawsuit vs. Staples for Alleged Rat Problem
A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit.
2urbangirls.com
Pinner Construction alleges corruption, fraud of taxpayers money
Pinner Construction is alleging corruption and fraud resulted in cheating taxpayers out of $20 million in funds on building a theatre for the Community College District, while the company is at the center of a lawsuit between the longtime treasurer of Inglewood against the City. Nine time elected treasurer Wanda...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles councilman seeks more patrols in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES – Hollywood could soon see an increase in police presence after a motion introduced Wednesday by L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell that intends to address a recent increase in crime in the area. O’Farrell, who represents Hollywood, is seeking to transfer $216,000 from his office to...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Hookah Lounge Beatdown
Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has been handed a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 brawl at a Los Angeles hookah bar. According to documents viewed by Radar Online, Blueface (real name Johnathan Porter) is being sued by Ray Anthony Gonzalez for assault, battery, gender violence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics
Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
nypressnews.com
Outspoken prosecutor who clashed with D.A. Gascón now target of internal investigation
A prosecutor who clashed with Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón over a controversial case involving a transgender defendant is now the subject of an internal investigation and also has been accused of making offensive remarks about the defendant. The investigation into Shea Sanna, a deputy district attorney,...
palisadesnews.com
Autopsy Reveals Brianna Kupfer Stabbed 26 Times
UCLA student died from exsanguination in January attack while working at Hancock Park furniture store, Corner reports. An autopsy has revealed a UCLA student working in a Hancock Park furniture store was stabbed 26 times and died from exsanguination in a brutal January murder. The victim, Brianna Kupfer of Pacific...
Eyewitness who lodged civilian complaint claiming an LA County fire official was flashing Kobe crash photos at awards ceremony will be allowed to testify at Vanessa Bryant trial
The woman claims that she heard a fire captain holding his stomach and saying, "I just saw photos of Kobe all burned up before I'm about to eat."
